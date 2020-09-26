Aviation Board allocates funds for Southwest Virginia airports

The Virginia Aviation Board has allocated more than $7.1 million to support 20 projects at 11 airports in the state, including three airports in Southwest Virginia.

Virginia Highlands Airport, Tazewell County Airport and Mountain Empire Airport each received funding, according to a news release from the Virginia Aviation Board.

Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon will receive $490,196, the release states. The funds will be used for taxi lane and roadway pavement rehabilitation. An additional $342,831 will be used for land acquisition associated with a runway extension.

The airport has been in the process of extending its runway for years. Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program funded Virginia Highlands Airport a total of $4.85 million for the ongoing project. In 2019, it received a $4.15 million grant, while it obtained a $4.3 million grant in 2018.

Tazewell County Airport in Cedar Bluff will receive $16,000 for construction of a maintenance equipment building. Mountain Empire Airport in Rural Retreat will receive $6,282 for security camera replacement.