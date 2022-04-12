Autopsy: Man found at greenway died of hypothermia

The cause of death of Ronnie L. Meade, the 75-year-old man believed to be homeless when found dead at the Wes David Greenway on March 13, has been determined as hypothermia.

Meade’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, in March to determine the cause of death. The autopsy results came in on April 12, revealing the official cause of death in a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

When police initially investigated Meade’s death, they said there was “no apparent cause of death” and “no indication of foul play.”

The weekend Meade died, temperatures fell to a low of 14 degrees, and it snowed. As previously reported, someone had brought Meade to the Haven of Rest shelter in Bristol, Tennessee, but Meade did not want to stay.

Meade had a house near the Haven of Rest rescue at one point, and he was well known for opening his doors to people who needed somewhere to go. His friends and family and people at Haven of Rest remember Meade as “Pops,” a good guy who always tried to give back and help others when he could.

Meade’s death has drawn attention to challenges the homeless community in Bristol faces.