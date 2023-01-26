 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities seeking to recapture two escaped inmates

ABINGDON, Va, January 26, 2023 — Authorities are searching for two inmates that escaped from the Southwest Regional Jail Authority around 2:45 p.m.

Johnny Shane Brown, age 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, age 31 of Abingdon, Virginia escaped from the jail recreation yard, according to a written statement.

Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is a convicted murderer.

Brown is described as 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, possibly wearing white t-shirts. It is believed these two subjects are travelling in a stolen gold Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office encourages for anyone who sees either men or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

