Authorities searching for one of two suspects in Washington County, Va.
Hicks

Jacob Hicks

 Robert Sorrell

BRISTOL, Va. — The Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office is searching for one of two attempted murder suspects near Bristol, Sheriff Blake Andis said Wednesday.

Authorities from multiple agencies are looking in the Oak Grove Road area, Andis said. The two people were wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in Russell County on Tuesday.

Andis said a helicopter is in the area, as well as tactical teams and k9 units. He said Hicks should be considered armed and dangerous. He suggested residents lock their doors in the Oak Grove Road area.

The WCSO provided a photo of Jacob Hicks, one of the suspects.

The other person, Ryan Denton, was captured in the woods.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

