Authorities searching for missing man at Boone Lake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Authorities have been searching Boone Lake for a possible drowning victim.

On Tuesday morning, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle along Carroll Creek Road. Neighbors reported hearing a man in distress and a woman telling him to float on his back, according to a news release.

The woman was found and arrested on the other side of the lake later in the morning. Since then, authorities from the WCSO, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have been searching the lake.

The WCSO said they found an article of clothing that belonged to the victim, identified as David Schreck, 32, of Johnson City. No foul play is suspected, but the WCSO is asking the public to be on the lookout for Shreck and that boaters be aware of the case.

The woman, identified as Sarah Arrington, 34, of Johnson City, has been charged by the SCSO with criminal trespassing, theft, burglary of a motor vehicle and vandalism. Those charges stem from trespassing calls at homes on Pickens Bridge Road, the SCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-788-1414.