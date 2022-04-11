 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities release names of three dead in Norton shooting

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

Authorities have released the names of the three Norton residents found dead after a shooting Sunday.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, authorities  received a 911 call from an individual at the residence in the 800 block of Highland Avenue N.W. in Norton where the shooting occurred Sunday. When officers from the Norton Police Department arrived at the scene, they found Bryan C. Wampler, 53; Vivian A. Wampler, 53 and Elizabeth A. Sturgill, 81, deceased.

The release says that based on the evidence collected during the course of the investigation, it appears Bryan C. Wampler shot and killed both his wife Vivian Wampler and her mother Sturgill before fatally shooting himself. A firearm was recovered inside the residence by state police investigators.

The bodies of three deceased family members were transported to the office of the medical examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

