BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the victim of a weekend slaying.

The victim is Jill Sly, 57, of Clark Drive, Bristol, Tennessee, the mother of Benjamin Sly, who was arrested and charged Saturday in the case.

Benjamin Sly, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He remains in jail on $1,000,000 bond and has a court date of Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene after a female called and said she was attacked by Benjamin Sly after going to the home to check on another resident. The woman was treated at a local hospital.

Benjamin Sly was taken into custody after deputies found another victim at the residence. She had head and facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital, but later died due to those injuries, according to a written statement.