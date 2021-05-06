Authorities decline to release video, other evidence in murder case against Bristol officer

The kidnapping and assault charges were filed because police believed that Kohler broke into the apartment of a woman he knew and told her to “sit still, shut up and listen to me.” Kohler was accused of keeping the woman, who said she felt threatened, from calling 911. An order of protection had been in place at the time of the burglary, the affidavit states.

Kohler had various misdemeanor and felony convictions in North Carolina and Tennessee, as well as traffic violations and fugitive-from-justice arrests in Virginia, according to court and department of corrections searches. In North Carolina, he was found guilty of theft of firearms. Theft, criminal trespassing, meth possession and criminal impersonation convictions were reported in Tennessee. He also had several probation violations over the years.

Police have not said why Kohler was in the Rodeway Inn parking lot March 30.

Brown was suspended without pay Tuesday pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, according to a statement signed by Bristol Mayor Bill Hartley and City Manager Randall Eads.

Brown, who turned himself in to police and was then released on $25,000 bail, has retained Abingdon attorney Heather Howard to represent him as the case proceeds in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court.

