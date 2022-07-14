Authorities confirm everyone is safe after Buchanan County flood

GRUNDY, Va. – Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.

During a noon press conference to update where the search and rescue operation stood, law enforcement and state emergency management officials said the only injury documented from the flood so far, has been a snake bite.

The number of people unaccounted for stood at 44 Wednesday evening but was reduced to 17 by early Thursday morning as search and rescue teams worked throughout the night in the Dismal River and Whitewood sections of the county to locate people who had been unable to confirm they were safe.

More than 100 homes over an extensive area are damaged or destroyed, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Water began rising rapidly Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning stranding several residents and displacing homes.

The estimate of the property damage to determine the extent of the disaster will begin Friday, according to authorities. The survey is expected to take some time due to the remote nature and topography of the area.

“Most residents in the affected areas have no electricity, telephone, water or sewer service,” state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Richlands, said Thursday morning. Hackworth said he’s been in contact with the governor’s office regarding the severity of the flooding. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the area yesterday.

Three roads are currently closed due to flood debris or damage. Route 628, Route 635 and Route 715 are currently closed. Routes 628 and 635 are expected to be passable as early as later Thursday or early Friday. Route 715 has a damaged bridge and will require more extensive repair.

The United Way of Southeast Virginia has set up a donation program for those wishing to give monetary or donations of goods to help the affected area of the county. Authorities said the items most in need currently are cleaning supplies. Mops, bleach, shovels were all mentioned as items that could be immediately be put to use to help residents clear their homes from flood damage.

Donations are being accepted at the Twin Valley Elementary School.

At an emergency shelter set up at Twin Valley Middle School, people loaded cases of water and other supplies Thursday morning, preparing to deliver them to those directly affected by the flood.

Though the shelter was ready, no one needed to spend the night there, said Marcy Watson, Buchanan County’s director of social services.

“They’re just coming here to shower, charge phones,“ she said.

About a dozen elderly people with medical conditions were placed in nearby motels because their homes were damaged, Watson said.

Denise McGeorge, disaster programs director for the Buchanan County Department of Social Services, was waiting at the shelter to take reports of damages.

McGeorge said she had already heard from people whose homes were devastated and who had lost “everything they’ve worked for in their lives.“

She said that a couple described their residence beginning to collapse around them Tuesday night, with water rushing in so quickly that they had trouble getting out.

“He’s 6–2 and the water’s already up to his chest,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge said that the man turned to his wife and said that if he did not make it out, he hoped she would tell the children that he loved them. The wife responded that they were going to make it, McGeorge said.

The couple then clawed at the ceiling until they broke through to rafters, and clung to them to keep from being swept away.

Another husband and wife reported being bitten by a copperhead snake and stung by bees as they fled from rising water, McGeorge said.

“They all have their stories … and they’re all heartbreaking,“ McGeorge said.

McGeorge said that the extent of the flood’s damages would not be known for days or longer.

Hired to coordinate the response to the Hurley flood 10 months ago, McGeorge noted that state relief funds were still coming in for that disaster.

“We’re on the front end, the beginning stages” of the response to Tuesday’s flooding, McGeorge said.