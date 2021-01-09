Authorities: Coeburn man broke into house, abducted son

A Southwest Virginia man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he broke into a family member’s home, assaulted a couple and kidnapped his son.
Reece Mullins, 41, of Coeburn, faces charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and abduction by force, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Wise County dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing on Northampton Road in Wise. When deputies arrived, they discovered the home had been forcibly entered. An affidavit states that the door had been kicked in.
Inside, they found that a man, identified as Roger Stallard, had been stabbed in the neck. The man’s wife, Mary Jane Stallard, had been hit over the head. There was blood in their bed, the affidavit states.
Deputies were told that Mullins abducted his 10-year-old son by force and fled the scene, the affidavit states. The Stallards have full legal custody of the child, according to court records.
The couple was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and later released, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mullins was quickly named a suspect in the case and deputies put out a be-on-the-lookout alert for the vehicle he was driving and the child. Within a couple of hours, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle on Interstate 81 in Greene County, Tennessee.
The trooper conducted a traffic stop and Mullins was taken into custody without incident. The child was found unharmed, the WCSO said.
Mullins is being held without bail at the Greene County Jail in Greeneville awaiting extradition. Court records show Mullins has a history of drug and larceny convictions in Wise County, with the latest in 2017.