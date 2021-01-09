Authorities: Coeburn man broke into house, abducted son

A Southwest Virginia man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he broke into a family member’s home, assaulted a couple and kidnapped his son.

Reece Mullins, 41, of Coeburn, faces charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and abduction by force, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Wise County dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing on Northampton Road in Wise. When deputies arrived, they discovered the home had been forcibly entered. An affidavit states that the door had been kicked in.

Inside, they found that a man, identified as Roger Stallard, had been stabbed in the neck. The man’s wife, Mary Jane Stallard, had been hit over the head. There was blood in their bed, the affidavit states.

Deputies were told that Mullins abducted his 10-year-old son by force and fled the scene, the affidavit states. The Stallards have full legal custody of the child, according to court records.

The couple was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and later released, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said.