Austin named Bristol Tennessee police chief

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Longtime city police officer Matt Austin was today named the next chief o the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

City Manager Bill Sorah announced the appointment in a written statement.

“Chief Austin possesses a strong record of progressive leadership, as well as an extensive breadth and depth of experience across all aspects of law enforcement,” said Sorah. “He is a principled, deliberate decision-maker, and has earned respect as a leader both within the department and throughout our community. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to further advance the high standards and tradition of excellence as chief of our nationally accredited police department.”

Austin has served as interim chief since June following the retirement of long-time Chief Blaine Wade. He attained the rank of major in 2013 and has overseen the department’s Operations Bureau, comprised of the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions.