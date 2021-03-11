Audit finds major problems with Sullivan County's finances from last year

An annual audit of Sullivan County’s finances for the previous fiscal year uncovered major deficiencies, according to a report published by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
Combing through the county’s finances for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, state auditors found an improperly handled bidding process, Sheriff’s Office purchases done without going through the proper channels and a string of deficiencies in the school system’s financial records, the report states.
“I consider every finding in that audit very serious, but there’s nothing sinister,” Mayor Richard Venable said Wednesday of the report. “We didn’t disagree with any of these findings.”
Larry Bailey, director of the county’s accounts and budgets office, could not be reached Wednesday for comment on the findings.
The bidding process in question concerned a project to repair and build several EMS stations in the county. Auditors concluded that county officials sidestepped proper bidding procedures for the project, which fell under the purview of the mayor’s office, purchasing agent and director of accounts and budgets.
“As we were getting bids to build four EMS stations, some bids came in that we didn’t have enough money for,” Venable said.
County officials negotiated with the lowest bidder to scratch one station from the project, then awarded that bidder a contract that looked substantially different from the original, according to the audit findings. Those actions violated the county’s obligation to ensure that each bidding process is competitive and keeps all bidders on equal footing.
Venable said that, in the future, when the county has a project involving multiple buildings, county officials will bid the buildings separately to make it easier to follow the bidding requirements.
Auditors also found that the Sheriff’s Office spent more than $600,000 without following the correct purchasing procedures.
The office has a five-year contract with Securus Technologies for an inmate phone service, the report said. The contract requires Securus to give the Sheriff’s Office 20% of the gross revenue from the phone bills, plus more than $1 million in additional funding to be paid out in installments over the course of the contract.
The Sheriff’s Office is supposed to get County Commission approval to use that money and have the purchasing agent complete the actual purchases, the report said. Instead, the office directly billed Securus $616,369 “for the purchase of various items including computers, software, training, office equipment, and items for the jail contrary to the county commission’s instructions,” the report said.
The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the error and said it began following the correct procedures as soon as it was made aware of them.
Lastly, auditors found a string of problems within the school system’s finances from the previous year. The comptroller’s report said that the school system missed an Aug. 31 deadline for making certain accounts available for audit, failed to properly record some capital purchases, didn’t adequately maintain its records for other accounts and spent more money than it appropriated in several budget categories — more than $20,000 in its general purpose fund, for example.
Ingrid Deloach, the Board of Education’s business manager, took full responsibility for the errors when she laid them out during the board’s Feb. 25 work session. But Deloach also said the findings reflected a fiscal year complicated by the upheavals of the pandemic and her own circumstances.
“I was on maternity leave at the end of the fiscal year, [and] we did shut down,” Deloach told the board. “The central office had a lot of things going on during that time. Most of these [errors] are a result of just utter chaos in our lives.”
“She just didn’t have enough help,” Venable said Wednesday of the school system’s budgeting errors.
The mayor said that county and school officials have agreed that the remedy is simply to provide more staff for that budget and accounting work.
At the Feb. 25 work session, Director of Schools David Cox said that, in about 22 years as a superintendent, he couldn’t recall a year when a school budget didn’t have at least one audit finding.
“We process nearly and spend nearly $100 million altogether. We have one of the largest public budgets in the county,” Cox said. “With that volume of activity ... I want to commend Ms. Deloach and her department for the work they do, especially in a very, very difficult year.”
Venable mentioned that several years ago, for the 2014-15 fiscal year, Sullivan County received a completely clean audit and has had “minimal findings” in its audits for the past few years.
“This is the most findings we’ve had,” he said. “We take them very seriously.”
“The public should take some comfort from it that the comptroller comes and audits every year,” the mayor added. “I take comfort from that. … The findings [in these audits] help us be better.”
