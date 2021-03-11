Audit finds major problems with Sullivan County's finances from last year

Venable said that, in the future, when the county has a project involving multiple buildings, county officials will bid the buildings separately to make it easier to follow the bidding requirements.

Auditors also found that the Sheriff’s Office spent more than $600,000 without following the correct purchasing procedures.

The office has a five-year contract with Securus Technologies for an inmate phone service, the report said. The contract requires Securus to give the Sheriff’s Office 20% of the gross revenue from the phone bills, plus more than $1 million in additional funding to be paid out in installments over the course of the contract.

The Sheriff’s Office is supposed to get County Commission approval to use that money and have the purchasing agent complete the actual purchases, the report said. Instead, the office directly billed Securus $616,369 “for the purchase of various items including computers, software, training, office equipment, and items for the jail contrary to the county commission’s instructions,” the report said.

The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the error and said it began following the correct procedures as soon as it was made aware of them.