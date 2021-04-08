Attorney general: Ruling in Baby Doe case means pharmaceutical maker will ‘face justice’

“Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances,” he continued. “Anything less would make a mockery of the attorneys who play by the rules and the legal system.”

Endo flatly disagreed with the order.

“Endo … has made extraordinary efforts to address the Staubus court's concerns, including by hiring an additional law firm, producing hundreds of thousands of additional documents and offering additional depositions at Endo's expense,” the company said in a Wednesday statement on its website. “Endo strongly disagrees with the Staubus court's orders, which it believes are procedurally, factually, and legally deficient. The Company will seek review of the Staubus court's orders by the Tennessee appellate courts.”

Stranch, meanwhile, said the court did “an excellent job.”

“This is an extraordinary amount of misconduct,” he said of Endo and their attorneys. “We are very happy with the ruling as we have been dealing with their shenanigans for years.”

The district attorneys general statement said that there will be a hearing today in the Sullivan County Circuit Court to iron out further details in the damage case.