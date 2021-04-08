Attorney general: Ruling in Baby Doe case means pharmaceutical maker will ‘face justice’

The judge presiding over a major opioid lawsuit in Northeast Tennessee has granted a default judgment against the suit’s last major corporate defendant, an unusual legal move that an attorney for the plaintiffs said reflects the defendant’s “extraordinary amount of misconduct” throughout the suit.
Now, the main thing left for the court to determine is how much that defendant — a pharmaceutical maker called Endo — owes the plaintiffs in damages for its role in the region’s opioid crisis, according to a Wednesday statement released by the district attorneys general for Tennessee’s first, second and third judicial districts.
“For years, we have worked to hold major opioid producers and distributors accountable for the long-term damage they have caused in our Tennessee communities,” Barry Staubus, district attorney general for Tennessee’s Second Judicial District, said in the statement.
“We understood from the start that seeking justice for those babies who were born drug dependent and the rural areas that these companies victimized would constitute a fight on the level of David versus Goliath,” Staubus added. “All those harmed by this epidemic will now see Goliath face justice.”
Filed in June 2017, the “Sullivan Baby Doe” suit (formally titled Staubus vs. Purdue) is seeking $2.4 billion in damages for its plaintiffs: an unnamed Sullivan County baby born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and government entities.
But two of the companies the lawsuit originally went after, Purdue and Mallinckrodt, have since filed for bankruptcy. The only remaining corporate defendants are two linked companies, Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., which the default judgment order collectively refers to as “Endo.”
According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, a default judgment is a ruling a court or judge can issue in response to bad behavior from one party in a suit. It’s pretty much a binding judgment in favor of the other party.
J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing Baby Doe and participating cities and counties, said that default judgments are “very rare.” But in this case, he said, Endo’s behavior warranted one.
That behavior includes a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys to the court and repeated, willful attempts by the defense to delay and corrupt the legal process, according to the strongly worded default judgment order issued by Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody, who is presiding over the suit.
“It is obvious that monetary sanctions are not sufficient,” Moody wrote. “Endo and its attorneys have not shown any remorse, admitted their wrongdoing or apologized to opposing counsel or the Court for their actions.”
“Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances,” he continued. “Anything less would make a mockery of the attorneys who play by the rules and the legal system.”
Endo flatly disagreed with the order.
“Endo … has made extraordinary efforts to address the Staubus court's concerns, including by hiring an additional law firm, producing hundreds of thousands of additional documents and offering additional depositions at Endo's expense,” the company said in a Wednesday statement on its website. “Endo strongly disagrees with the Staubus court's orders, which it believes are procedurally, factually, and legally deficient. The Company will seek review of the Staubus court's orders by the Tennessee appellate courts.”
Stranch, meanwhile, said the court did “an excellent job.”
“This is an extraordinary amount of misconduct,” he said of Endo and their attorneys. “We are very happy with the ruling as we have been dealing with their shenanigans for years.”
The district attorneys general statement said that there will be a hearing today in the Sullivan County Circuit Court to iron out further details in the damage case.
Staubus said he’s eager to get the case to trial and let a jury of Sullivan County citizens make the final decision about how much Endo owes.
“The cost has been great to [Sullivan County].” Staubus said of the opioid crisis. “…citizens’ lives. Drug dependent babies. Overdose death, crime, dependence. Destruction of families. Costs that can be calculated and costs that you really can’t put a dollar sign on.”
