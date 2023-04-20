ABINGDON, Va. — Attendees at Monday's Virginia Cannabis Control Authority town hall bemoaned the state's lack of a retail cannabis market.

About 20 people attended the 90-minute session at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center. The authority was established by the General Assembly to oversee aspects of the cannabis issue.

Most of the questions and comments centered on the lack of a retail market in a state where the drug is legal.

Personal possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and four plants for personal use was legalized in 2021, but state lawmakers have yet to establish the framework for a retail market.

“The thing that has to happen is the legislature needs to adopt legislation that says we want a retail market or authorizing a retail market — Virginia is going to have a retail market. It’s not going to have this unusual situation where its legalized but you can’t purchase it outside of medical usage,” Jeremy Preiss, the authority’s acting head and chief officer — regulatory, policy and external affairs, told the audience.

“They haven’t done that. When they do that there is going to be a lot of bickering, a lot of back-and-forth about how that market is going to be structured. How many licenses for retail? How many licenses for distribution? How many licenses for production and processing? None of that has happened,” Preiss said. “They’ve tried in the last two legislative sessions. Until that time, you can’t know. There is no information. You can’t know how it is that you would apply to be a producer, a processor, a distributor, a retailer or even an independent laboratory to do testing.”

Attendees said they had reached out to state and federal lawmakers in their search for answers.

“I don’t think I’ll ever see it in my lifetime,” one audience member told authority members.

The irony of Thursday's event date — 4/20 — wasn't lost on Preiss, who said it might have impacted attendance. 4/20 is considered a holiday for marijuana users and proponents.

After the meeting, Preiss said, anecdotally, the authority is aware of the unregulated retail market, but that is an issue for law enforcement.

“Right now our two biggest priorities are sustaining a safe driving campaign and preparing for the transition for the medical cannabis program.

At present, the Virginia Bureau of Pharmacy oversees the operations of four licensed pharmaceutical processors and their attendant retail locations. On Jan. 1, that oversight responsibility will shift to the authority.

The authority is running a statewide billboard campaign to promote awareness with slogans urging people to “plan a sober ride” and “a little buzz can cost a lot.”

Among the findings of an authority study, were that 30% of respondents think marijuana makes them a better driver, 24% have ridden with a high driver more than once in the past year, 14% admitted to having driven high “a few times a year or more” and 47% of users don’t always have a plan for a sober ride.