ATF warns of more live grenades like one that killed Abingdon boy

To determine if a grenade is live or an improvised device meant to detonate with other types of fusing/explosives, authorities normally do a visual inspection with a robot or an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician in a bomb suit. If authorities are unable to determine whether the device is a live or a replica/dummy device, they use X-rays to see if it is fused or contains an explosive.

If authorities determine the device to be a real grenade, they contact military EOD and explain the situation to them and follow their direction, Johnson said.

“Military ordnance is very complex and vary greatly in their fusing and activation systems,” Johnson said. “Their EOD people are more specialized in the type of ordnance of the unit to which they are assigned may be using.”

Law enforcement technicians focus more on the mitigation of dangerous devices, he added.

“If someone finds something they believe to be a piece of military ordinance they should leave it as found, do not touch it and call 911 to report the device,” Johnson said. “Our EOD unit is trained in how to respond and have contact with military EOD if we determine the device to be a piece of military ordnance.”

The ATF continues to investigate the grenade case. Anyone who bought a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 should contact the Charlotte Field Division at 704-716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at 202-648-8010. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

