As its birthplace, Mountain Dew can do more for Marion than just provide bragging rights

Speaking at the Holston River Heritage Center in 2015, Joseph T. Lee III shared his research into the history of soda bottling in the area, including the feud over Mountain Dew’s origins.

“I often joke that I was weaned on Mountain Dew,” he said. “As a soda, Mountain Dew’s history isn’t really that interesting. It’s the feud between all of those, and their decedents, trying to lay claim to creating it that makes it interesting. I am just a fan of the brand, and I’m fascinated by the search for the real history of what actually happened.”

Lee donated two historic Mountain Dew bottles to the Main Street museum.

In his research, Ellis found that about 40,000 people a year visit the birthplace of Pepsi in New Bern, North Carolina. Additionally, he said that as many or more people make the trek to the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.

“If we can bring even 25,000 to downtown Marion, it would be a huge boost,” said Ellis.

On the corner of Main and Chestnut streets, Ellis believes the museum would be strategically located to bolster other downtown shops. With a one-time Greyhound station at its rear, Ellis foresees tour buses visiting the museum and the rest of downtown. Two buses a day, he said, would be 100 tourists.