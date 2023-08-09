News
Ridgeview football player Gabe Hackney knows all about hard times.In each of the past three seasons, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound bulldog has been…
BRISTOL, Va. — Much like the poem “Casey at the Bat,” this past Monday’s abrupt first-inning cancellation of the Bristol State Liners game con…
Jake Slagle was named Sullivan County’s winner in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement Award contest.
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME: Thirty years before induction, Ronde Barber played for All-Star Team coached by Appalachia legend Tom Turner. He also helped convince Thomas Jones to pick UVa
Ronde Barber will stand on a stage in Canton, Ohio, Saturday afternoon, giving a speech while clad in a gold jacket with a bronze bust of his …
The annual Hot Bristol Night car show returns to State Street and Piedmont Avenue on Friday, Aug. 4, in downtown Bristol.