Arrest made in string of downtown break-ins

A rash of break-ins along State Street near downtown Bristol has resulted in the arrest of a Charlotte, North Carolina man, police said Thursday.

Danny Charles Wilburn Jr., 43, faces three counts of burglary, three counts of petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. Additional charges are pending in both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, according to Bristol Virginia Detective Lt. Steve Crawford.

The burglaries were reported between March 11 and March 14 at businesses along West State Street. Crawford said the incidents occurred during the overnight hours at a floral shop, restaurant and muffler business.

Each of the businesses reported broken glass doors and stolen items. Crawford said investigators use video surveillance and interviews to identify a suspect.

Crawford said an individual, later identified as Wilburn, used bricks or blocks and threw them through glass front doors to enter the businesses. Various items and money were stolen, he added.

Crawford said Bristol, Virginia, police took Wilburn into custody. He is being held at the city jail without bail.

Wilburn is also under investigation by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department in connection with incidents on that side of State Street, Crawford said. He may also be linked to another burglary in Bristol, Virginia.

The detective described Wilburn as a transient person who may have family in the area.​

