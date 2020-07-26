With several major U.S. retailers shifting from recommending to requiring customers to wear face masks, Bristol shoppers also appeared to be changing their habits at area stores this week.
Still, when the Bristol Herald Courier visited a dozen stores across Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, a number of workers questioned how these policies will be fully enforced and described pushback they’ve received from some customers.
As the country struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, companies like CVS, Dollar General, Food City, Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart recently announced various policies to require people who shop in their stores to wear face coverings and follow public health guidance.
Health experts recommend that people wear face masks in public because COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets and individuals can still have the virus without showing any symptoms. Masks are a way to limit the spread of the virus from people who may not know they are infected.
States and local governments enacted a patchwork of mask mandates in recent months, but public officials have often hesitated to strictly enforce these requirements and have instead taken a public health education approach.
Somewhat similarly, many businesses posted signs throughout the pandemic reminding customers of public health guidance or local regulations, but have not firmly required masks.
The week of July 13, several companies announced policy changes that were implemented this past week.
Walmart, the world’s largest retail chain, started requiring customers to wear face coverings Monday.
The company also stationed “health ambassadors” at the entrances to its stores to remind shoppers of the rule. These employees “will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” Walmart said in its announcement.
The National Retail Federation called Walmart’s move “a tipping point in this public health debate” and encouraged others to follow suit.
“Shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right. If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk,” the NRF, a trade association, said in a release.
But stores have varied in their policies and implementation.
Walmart’s Bristol locations on both sides of the state border took clear measures by posting their health ambassadors in front of the stores, limiting customer flow through one entrance and prominently displaying signs with the policy.
And at Food City stores, the grocery chain set up tables at entrances where a customer could get a disposable face covering if they did not already have a mask.
Other stores took a more limited approach by just posting notices on their doors and sharing messages over intercoms.
The sound system in a CVS, for example, played a recording reminding customers to keep at least 6 feet of distance from others and asked people to protect themselves and store employees before transitioning to Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know.”
Customers generally appeared to be moving through the aisles and going about their shopping with their masks. Only a handful of people across 12 stores did not have a mask. Some did not properly cover their noses and mouths or carried the mask, but did not have them on.
“I think everyone should wear them because you never know who has a low resistance [to COVID-19],” Sullivan County resident Christie Smallwood said after returning her cart outside the Bristol, Virginia Walmart.
Smallwood, 44, wore a mask with a Minnie Mouse pattern.
Other shoppers said they masked up because they were around strangers or because stores were requesting it.
“If they require it, I’ll wear it,” Bristol, Tennessee resident Kenny Hopkins said outside the CVS on Volunteer Parkway.
Hopkins, 62, who wore a blue mask, said he recently started wearing a mask after a friend contracted COVID-19.
But he still expressed skepticism of some of the ways masks have been used in the country’s pandemic response. The CDC has recommended face coverings as part of K-12 reopening plans, but Hopkins asked how this will actually play out.
“How are you going to get a first-grader to wear it or a kindergartener? They aren’t gonna keep it on,” he said.
Employees at stores in Bristol with customer mask requirements described a mix of responses and observations.
Shoppers are often cooperative with store policies, workers said. But some also said they don’t believe they can enforce mask wearing for non-compliant customers for a range of reasons, such as uncertainty about whether they have the legal authority to do so and fear of provoking a confrontation.
Although Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has said local mask mandates will not be strictly enforced, the executive order’s text says all businesses in the county shall require masks for employees and customers in publicly accessible areas.
And in Virginia, which has statewide mask requirements, the government has said businesses can turn customers away if they don’t have a face covering.
But even when employees do try to remind shoppers to wear masks, interactions can sometimes turn dangerous. In other parts of the country, news outlets have reported instances of retail employees who’ve been physically assaulted and abused by belligerent customers.
“We’re supposed to avoid confrontation,” one Bristol retail worker said.
Mask policies usually provide exceptions for medical-related reasons, but some store employees also said they cannot ask if a customer has a health issue that prevents them from wearing a face covering. One worker referenced the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), an anti-discrimination law that protects individuals with disabilities.
However, the ADA “does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations,” according to a statement the U.S. Justice Department issued June 30 in response to inaccurate information circulating online.
More broadly, the store policies may force some changes in the habits some customers formed in recent months as they visited stores without face coverings. No employees reported physical violence, but some said customers have cursed at them or gestured toward them with middle fingers.
One worker said she wasn’t going to let a negative interaction stop her from encouraging mask wearing.
“If it saves one person from getting it [COVID-19], we’ve done our job,” she said.
