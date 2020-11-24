Area schools struggle with virus-related absences

Cox and House — who also praised their staff and students for complying with their COVID-19 policies — said that the staff absences in their school systems have made it hard to find enough teachers.

“Before COVID, we already were experiencing a substitute [teacher] shortage — and that’s not just here. That’s regionwide, statewide and nationwide,” Cox said.

Between a wave of teachers retiring from Sullivan County Schools since the start of the school year and the wave of new COVID-19 cases, he said, that problem has simply “gotten worse.”

House said that the issue for BTCS goes beyond just the staff members who are quarantining or isolating. Employees and students alike are required to stay home if they exhibit COVID-related symptoms, she said, even if they haven’t tested positive or been exposed to someone with a confirmed case.

“If [employees are] sick, we have to stay home, even if it’s just a mild cold,” House said. “We’ve always been, sort of, as a culture, taught to continue to work through sickness and push through, and now we just can’t do that.”

House said that doing that has helped keep the spread of the virus down within BTCS schools, even while it increases student and staff absences.