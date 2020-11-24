 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area schools struggle with virus-related absences
0 comments

Area schools struggle with virus-related absences

COVID-19 logo

Schools don’t seem to be fueling the region’s current wave of COVID-19 cases, but they’re certainly feeling its impacts.

In addition to the challenges of keeping in-person classrooms safe and virtual classrooms running smoothly, multiple area school systems are dealing with a regular source of disruption: student and staff absences caused by the pandemic.

Administrators from Sullivan County, Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia school systems all said they’ve had a number of in-person students and staff have to stay out of school buildings while isolating (the term used for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) or quarantining (used for someone who was exposed to a positive case).

According to David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools, 87 Sullivan County Schools employees (5.4% of the school system’s total staff) were out of school buildings due to isolating or quarantining as of last Friday. Meanwhile, 471 students attending in-person classes (5.4% of the student body) were at home for those reasons, Cox said.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools was faring slightly better than SCS with employee absences and slightly worse with student absences. As of last Thursday evening, 5% of BTCS staff and 7.6% of its in-person students were home isolating or quarantining, according to Rebecca House, who oversees communications and special projects for the school system.

And Bristol Virginia Public Schools seemed to be in the best shape, at least last week. As of last Friday, just 0.5% of BVPS staff and 1.5% of its students were isolating or quarantining, according to the numbers posted that day on the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Administrators at Washington County Public Schools could not be reached for comment on their school system’s COVID-related absences, despite multiple calls and emails.

Dr. Stephen May, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s regional medical director, said that schools aren’t significantly contributing to the spread of the virus.

At least within Sullivan County, May said, COVID-related school absences reflect what’s happening outside of schools, in the larger community. May cited private gatherings, both large and small, as one of the biggest factors driving the current spread of the virus.

“We’re seeing the primary spread within the community,” May said.

On the Virginia side, Perrigan said he thinks his school system’s buildings are actually one of the safest places children can be right now.

“Because our [pandemic response] plan is working so well, we’re actually a safer environment for our students, our in-person students, than our students have access to out in the community,” he said.

Cox and House — who also praised their staff and students for complying with their COVID-19 policies — said that the staff absences in their school systems have made it hard to find enough teachers.

“Before COVID, we already were experiencing a substitute [teacher] shortage — and that’s not just here. That’s regionwide, statewide and nationwide,” Cox said.

Between a wave of teachers retiring from Sullivan County Schools since the start of the school year and the wave of new COVID-19 cases, he said, that problem has simply “gotten worse.”

House said that the issue for BTCS goes beyond just the staff members who are quarantining or isolating. Employees and students alike are required to stay home if they exhibit COVID-related symptoms, she said, even if they haven’t tested positive or been exposed to someone with a confirmed case.

“If [employees are] sick, we have to stay home, even if it’s just a mild cold,” House said. “We’ve always been, sort of, as a culture, taught to continue to work through sickness and push through, and now we just can’t do that.”

House said that doing that has helped keep the spread of the virus down within BTCS schools, even while it increases student and staff absences.

“It’s a trade-off,” she said.

Both school systems are actively recruiting more substitute teachers, according to Cox and House. Until they can get enough, they’re adapting.

Cox said that because of those staffing shortages, Colonial Heights Middle had gone back to virtual-only teaching through Monday, and Sullivan Central High’s classes will stay completely virtual until Nov. 30. And due to both student and staff absences, he said, the second and third grades of Rock Springs Elementary will remain virtual through Nov. 30.

House said that, since the week of Nov. 9, BTCS schools have gone completely virtual on Wednesdays — partly to deal with the employee shortages and partly to allow for more deep cleaning of the buildings, she said.

She challenged community members to keep following the social distancing, masking and hand-washing practices recommended by health officials.

“We need your help to keep our kids in school and to keep our families safe and to keep our communities safe and to really get our lives and our community back to normal as quickly as possible,” she said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81
Latest Headlines

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81

A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police. The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused a fuel leak, VSP said.

+5
Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats
Local News

Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago. When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help. The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts