Area schools struggle with virus-related absences

Schools don’t seem to be fueling the region’s current wave of COVID-19 cases, but they’re certainly feeling its impacts.
In addition to the challenges of keeping in-person classrooms safe and virtual classrooms running smoothly, multiple area school systems are dealing with a regular source of disruption: student and staff absences caused by the pandemic.
Administrators from Sullivan County, Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia school systems all said they’ve had a number of in-person students and staff have to stay out of school buildings while isolating (the term used for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) or quarantining (used for someone who was exposed to a positive case).
According to David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools, 87 Sullivan County Schools employees (5.4% of the school system’s total staff) were out of school buildings due to isolating or quarantining as of last Friday. Meanwhile, 471 students attending in-person classes (5.4% of the student body) were at home for those reasons, Cox said.
Bristol Tennessee City Schools was faring slightly better than SCS with employee absences and slightly worse with student absences. As of last Thursday evening, 5% of BTCS staff and 7.6% of its in-person students were home isolating or quarantining, according to Rebecca House, who oversees communications and special projects for the school system.
And Bristol Virginia Public Schools seemed to be in the best shape, at least last week. As of last Friday, just 0.5% of BVPS staff and 1.5% of its students were isolating or quarantining, according to the numbers posted that day on the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Administrators at Washington County Public Schools could not be reached for comment on their school system’s COVID-related absences, despite multiple calls and emails.
Dr. Stephen May, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s regional medical director, said that schools aren’t significantly contributing to the spread of the virus.
At least within Sullivan County, May said, COVID-related school absences reflect what’s happening outside of schools, in the larger community. May cited private gatherings, both large and small, as one of the biggest factors driving the current spread of the virus.
“We’re seeing the primary spread within the community,” May said.
On the Virginia side, Perrigan said he thinks his school system’s buildings are actually one of the safest places children can be right now.
“Because our [pandemic response] plan is working so well, we’re actually a safer environment for our students, our in-person students, than our students have access to out in the community,” he said.
Cox and House — who also praised their staff and students for complying with their COVID-19 policies — said that the staff absences in their school systems have made it hard to find enough teachers.
“Before COVID, we already were experiencing a substitute [teacher] shortage — and that’s not just here. That’s regionwide, statewide and nationwide,” Cox said.
Between a wave of teachers retiring from Sullivan County Schools since the start of the school year and the wave of new COVID-19 cases, he said, that problem has simply “gotten worse.”
House said that the issue for BTCS goes beyond just the staff members who are quarantining or isolating. Employees and students alike are required to stay home if they exhibit COVID-related symptoms, she said, even if they haven’t tested positive or been exposed to someone with a confirmed case.
“If [employees are] sick, we have to stay home, even if it’s just a mild cold,” House said. “We’ve always been, sort of, as a culture, taught to continue to work through sickness and push through, and now we just can’t do that.”
House said that doing that has helped keep the spread of the virus down within BTCS schools, even while it increases student and staff absences.
“It’s a trade-off,” she said.
Both school systems are actively recruiting more substitute teachers, according to Cox and House. Until they can get enough, they’re adapting.
Cox said that because of those staffing shortages, Colonial Heights Middle had gone back to virtual-only teaching through Monday, and Sullivan Central High’s classes will stay completely virtual until Nov. 30. And due to both student and staff absences, he said, the second and third grades of Rock Springs Elementary will remain virtual through Nov. 30.
House said that, since the week of Nov. 9, BTCS schools have gone completely virtual on Wednesdays — partly to deal with the employee shortages and partly to allow for more deep cleaning of the buildings, she said.
She challenged community members to keep following the social distancing, masking and hand-washing practices recommended by health officials.
“We need your help to keep our kids in school and to keep our families safe and to keep our communities safe and to really get our lives and our community back to normal as quickly as possible,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.