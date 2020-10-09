Area schools receive additional $7.4 million in CARES funding

Washington County is to receive more than $1.18 million. Tazewell County is getting more than $942,000 and Wise County is to get more than $916,000. The city of Bristol will receive more than $373,000 and Norton — the region’s smallest division — is getting more than $136,000, according to information from the state.

“We are thankful for the focus that the state is now placing on reopening school,” Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “Through our experience so far, we have found that providing a safe learning environment during a pandemic is expensive.”

About 70% of Bristol, Virginia’s more than 2,100 students are in the classroom four days per week by required mask wearing, social distancing in classrooms and on buses, clear plastic shields, minimized personal interaction and other measures to reduce potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Most divisions in Southwest Virginia are employing a hybrid learning model with some students in the classrooms and the rest working online from home. Washington County, which began the year with exclusively online classes, is set to open schools next week.