Area schools receive additional $7.4 million in CARES funding

A dozen Southwest Virginia school divisions will share in more than $7.4 million worth of federal CARES Act funding, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The funding is designated to be used to support COVID-19 preparedness and response during the 2020–21 school year, according to a written statement. That can include buying testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization and technology for distance learning,
It is being distributed to all 132 public school districts using an allocation formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each division, according to the statement.
“Students, teachers, principals and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said in the statement. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
Washington County is to receive more than $1.18 million. Tazewell County is getting more than $942,000 and Wise County is to get more than $916,000. The city of Bristol will receive more than $373,000 and Norton — the region’s smallest division — is getting more than $136,000, according to information from the state.
“We are thankful for the focus that the state is now placing on reopening school,” Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “Through our experience so far, we have found that providing a safe learning environment during a pandemic is expensive.”
About 70% of Bristol, Virginia’s more than 2,100 students are in the classroom four days per week by required mask wearing, social distancing in classrooms and on buses, clear plastic shields, minimized personal interaction and other measures to reduce potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Most divisions in Southwest Virginia are employing a hybrid learning model with some students in the classrooms and the rest working online from home. Washington County, which began the year with exclusively online classes, is set to open schools next week.
Beginning Oct. 12, Washington County students will begin returning to classrooms. Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade are to attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with extensive cleaning to occur on Wednesdays. Students in grades four through 12 are divided into two groups and attend Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday.
“This funding is critical as we continue to provide safe, high-quality education for Virginia students,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I am grateful to Gov. Northam for his ongoing support of public education and I can assure you that his funding will immediately be put to good use.”
Fairfax County is receiving the largest single allocation — $31.6 million — followed by Prince William County at $15.9 million and Loudoun County at $14.8 million.
“School divisions, teachers and families are working overtime for the safety and wellbeing of Virginia’s students,” Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, said in the statement. “Whether this funding is used for personal protective equipment, testing, or technology for distance learning, it will help keep our children safe and ensure no student is left behind.”
These allocations follow more than $238.6 million directed to Virginia elementary and secondary schools during the initial round of CARES Act funding and more than $66.8 million from the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.
