Area officials prepare for winter storm

Authorities across the Mountain Empire--including the men and women at the Virginia National Guard (VNG) --are preparing for an upcoming winter weather event

The VNG alerted personnel on Friday for possible winter storm response operations and plans to stage approximately 60 soldiers in key location along the Interstate 81 and U.S. Highway 460 corridors. All personnel are expected to be ready for missions by Saturday afternoon before the snow is forecast to arrive during the overnight hours.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from late Saturday through early Monday in much of Southwest Virginia, as well as parts of Northeast Tennessee. The National Weather Service predicts between four to six inches of snow in the watch area.

“When we have advanced notice of possible severe weather, it enables us to stage personnel at key locations for a more rapid response,” Brig. Gen. James W. Ring of the VNG said in a news release. “We appreciate our personnel being willing to leave their loved ones and their jobs on very short notice to help their fellow Virginians in times of need. We thank the families and employers for their continued support."

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management requested high mobility transportation and debris reduction capabilities, so the VNG is staging three teams of 20 soldiers with heavy duty tactical vehicles capable of traveling through deep snow and chain saws for reducing debris from fallen trees.

Virginia Governor Northam’s emergency declaration Friday afternoon authorized the VNG to bring personnel on state active duty to support state and local authorities in advance of possible severe winter weather.

During wintry weather, typical VNG missions include transporting first responders or distributing food and water to citizens in remote areas, as well as providing chain saw teams to help reduce debris to clear roads or power line routes.

Localities looking for VNG support are advised to make the requests through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of the storm. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of Virginia, including Southwest Virginia.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call this morning with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.

Locally, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Transportation and local street and highway departments have been actively preparing for the storm. And the Tri-Cities Airport Authority is alerting passengers that flight delays and cancellations are projected to occur over the weekend and into early next week.

"We would like to remind passengers to either check the daily flight schedule on triflight.com, or to check the status of their flight directly with the airline before traveling to the airport,” said Kristi Haulsee, TCAA director of marketing and air service development. “Even if there is not a significant weather event in our area, the winter storm is impacting the aviation system as a whole causing delays and cancellations.”

The watch area includes Sullivan County and portions of Carter County in Tennessee, as well as Lee, Wise, Scott, Russell and Washington counties and the city of Bristol in Virginia. Heavy snow is possible with more than six inches expected in the higher elevations.​