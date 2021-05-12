Area motorists scramble for gasoline as shutdown of key pipeline causing spotty outages

Henrico-based GPM Investments LLC, which operates the Fas Mart convenience store chain and dozens of others across the country, said Tuesday it has had minimal gasoline shortages. GPM is the seventh-largest convenience store retailer in the U.S. with nearly 3,000 locations.

“As of this morning, we have spot outages in certain areas but nothing widespread at this time,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko Corp. the parent company of GPM. “We are mostly branded fuel and have many brands and supply relationships, so we are able to pull resources from other markets.”

Sheetz, another major convenience store chain, said Tuesday that it is not experiencing any widespread gasoline outages.

“As the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues, our teams at Sheetz are working to address any supply issues at our store locations,” the chain said. “As of now, there are no widespread outages at our stores, although certain grades of gasoline could be temporarily unavailable while our fueling teams replenish supplies. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience while we navigate this situation.”

Some gasoline market observers such as the motorist’s club AAA urged people to avoid panic buying because it only exacerbates shortages.