Area lawmakers discuss police reform at special session

Two Southwest Virginia lawmakers differed Friday about the level of bipartisan support for police reform legislation proposed for the upcoming special session of the General Assembly.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly back into session next week to revisit the biennial budget amid COVID-19 and to take up police issues in the wake of widespread protests and rioting over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, at the hands of law enforcement.

Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, predicted Democrats — who control both chambers — and Republicans would find little to agree on, but Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, offered a slightly more conciliatory perspective.

Pillion, Kilgore and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, spoke with reporters Friday morning via a Zoom call.

“I don’t expect much common ground at all,” Pillion said. “We’re communicating with our law enforcement agencies and associations to determine where our interests overlap and how we can make progress for everyone. That’s in areas like training and some standards and perhaps others. We’re talking with our law enforcement agencies on what they feel like is something they can be supportive of and they want us to be supportive of. I really don’t expect there to be much common ground with the Democrat caucus.”

On Thursday, the House Democratic Caucus released a sweeping agenda that includes prohibiting no-knock warrants; banning chokeholds and other restraints; prohibiting departments from acquiring certain weapons; reforming expungement laws; empowering the state attorney general to investigate police departments that “appear to be violating constitutional rights;” expanding the definition of hate crimes; increasing sentencing credits for good behavior; giving prosecutors more authority to dismiss charges; decertifying officers who fail to perform their duties; eliminating certain police stops; and enhancing training at police academies.