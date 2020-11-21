Area holiday events canceled, changed due to pandemic

Due to the escalating cases of COVID-19 within the Twin City and surrounding area, the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Bristol will not be held this year.
Maggie Elliot, executive director of Believe in Bristol, said there’s no way to hold the event or any alternative without drawing large crowds. This year’s ceremony would have been the 40th.
However, Elliot said Believe in Bristol is planning to shoot a video of the tree lighting, featuring Mayor Bill Hartley of Bristol, Virginia and Mayor Mahlon Luttrell of Bristol, Tennessee. She said the video will not be streamed live and she declined to share additional details Friday.
“I can’t say too much at the moment, there are still things we need to iron out,” Elliot said.
The tree lighting isn’t the only popular downtown holiday event affected by the surge of COVID-19 cases.
Elliot said the annual Christmas Open House, when merchants traditionally stay open late and offer special discounts and refreshments to customers, will occur under an altered schedule this year. The event, typically held the Monday before Thanksgiving, tends to draw hundreds of shoppers downtown.
“Our businesses did not feel comfortable with a big event,” Elliot said.
However, it is also a sales boon for many downtown businesses. So, Elliot said the solution was for businesses to hold their own open houses on evenings of their choice.
Some businesses have already held their open houses. Wm. King Clothiers, the men’s fine clothing store on the Tennessee side of State Street, held its open house Thursday.
Elliot said there are more open houses coming up. Cranberry Lane, Serendipity and the new store, Trading Shoppees, will all hold open houses Monday. She added that shoppers can check Believe in Bristol’s website calendar to see when the other open houses will be held.
