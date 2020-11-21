Area holiday events canceled, changed due to pandemic

Due to the escalating cases of COVID-19 within the Twin City and surrounding area, the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Bristol will not be held this year.

Maggie Elliot, executive director of Believe in Bristol, said there’s no way to hold the event or any alternative without drawing large crowds. This year’s ceremony would have been the 40th.

However, Elliot said Believe in Bristol is planning to shoot a video of the tree lighting, featuring Mayor Bill Hartley of Bristol, Virginia and Mayor Mahlon Luttrell of Bristol, Tennessee. She said the video will not be streamed live and she declined to share additional details Friday.

“I can’t say too much at the moment, there are still things we need to iron out,” Elliot said.

The tree lighting isn’t the only popular downtown holiday event affected by the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Elliot said the annual Christmas Open House, when merchants traditionally stay open late and offer special discounts and refreshments to customers, will occur under an altered schedule this year. The event, typically held the Monday before Thanksgiving, tends to draw hundreds of shoppers downtown.

“Our businesses did not feel comfortable with a big event,” Elliot said.