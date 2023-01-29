Area diner operators cope with rising egg costs

Dolly Self scrambles to strain a profit from the yoke of escalating egg prices. “No place can cope with that — the high price of eggs,” said Self, 67.

For nearly a decade, she has kept customers happy with bacon, biscuits and tasty eggs at her restaurant, Dolly’s Diner, off State Route 75 in Blountville.

Still, she is customer-conscious, saying many of her regulars are on fixed incomes. She keeps prices as low as possible, like selling a single cooked egg for 50 cents.

“Even my customers tell me I need to go up,’ Self said with a laugh. “I kind of hope that things will come down.”

For now, too, she’s still selling a house specialty Western Omelets — with three large eggs, ham, cheese, peppers, onion and tomatoes, plus toast or a biscuit and gravy — for $6.99.

Each week, she cracks the shells and cooks the contents of 30 dozen eggs. Yet, in recent weeks, she has found wholesale prices remain higher than normal — due to a stew of market conditions.

“It’s pretty rough,” Self said. “I’ve kind of been holding back on raising my prices. I’ve tried to cope. But it’s coming to the point where I have to now.”

‘It’s terrible’

Dolly’ Diner is far from alone in seeking a safe shell from the perfect storm of supply, demand and bird flu — all factors that have caused eggs to double and even triple in price.

“It’s terrible,” said Kim Prater, 61, owner of Homeslice Café at Greendale, on the outskirts of Abingdon, Virginia.

“Eggs are outrageous. And milk,” Prater said. “Everything went up on us. But we are trying to keep the prices as low as we can.”

Like Self, Prater does not want to poach customers with higher prices.

Homeslice sells a single cooked egg for 99 cents.

Still, Homeslice’s two-egg breakfast recently rose from $5.99 to $6.99 to $7.59, Prater said.

And the popular Kitchen Sink Omelette climbed from $7.99 to $8.99.

Large to Medium

Abingdon’s Chick-n-Little Restaurant remains an institution on Main Street: an eatery as famous for its chicken as its eggs.

Owner Carrie Baxter has cautiously tried to wade whopping wholesale prices on eggs – and, well, everything else, she says – with miniscule menu modifications.

Chick-n-Little’s Western Omelets now use medium eggs — not large — and has gone up, from $10 to $11 on the menu, Baxter said.

One single egg jumped from $1.15 to $1.35.

“We raised our prices,” Baxter said. “But it was also food cost and increase in general.”

‘Understanding’

In Russell County, Virginia, the owner of Pat’s Kountry Diner has weathered the high cost of eggs — with no price increases.

“Breakfast is a big deal because we sell breakfast all day long,” said owner Amber Franks, 45.

Even so, Franks added, “There’s not much profit in eggs. You’re basically buying the eggs and selling it for the same price.”

Pat’s offers a western omelette — with no sides — for $5.25, a price that has not been raised since egg prices began ascending. The diner also sells single cooked eggs on the menu for 95 cents.

Ultimately, Franks said, prices must rise.

“We have to pass that on,” Franks said. “But, we have great customers. And they’re all understanding.”