Area COVID cases skyrocket 60% in a week

After a record-shattering week of new COVID-19 cases, area health officials are urging people to be vigilant about limiting exposure to others.

Nearly 12,800 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the past week – a 60% increase over the previous week.

Ten counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia reported 3,985 new cases between Jan. 14 and Jan 20 – more than in the entire month of December and a 51% increase over the 2,629 new cases diagnosed the prior week.

New cases also continue spiraling upward across the 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee, which reported more than 8,800 new cases during the period from Jan. 9-15, compared to 5,400 the prior week – a 63% jump.

More than 25,000 area residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in just the first three weeks of this year.

“It is really important that everyone stay home when they are sick. Given the very high amount of disease transmission in our community right now, people should consider that any COVID symptoms could be COVID, no matter how mild, and seek out a test,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, said.

“We are seeing people test positive who only have one or a few mild symptoms that they thought were allergies or a cold, but turned out to be COVID. Masking remains an important way to stop disease transmission, but is especially critical right now. People should wear the highest-quality mask that they have when out in public,” Forbes Hubbard said.

The omicron variant is considered highly transmissible between people and Southwest Virginia’s highest seven-day testing percentage – 38.4% -- was in Bristol, which reported 292 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. The regional average reached a near-record 35.3% meaning more than a third of all people tested were positive for the virus.

Health experts also stress the importance of masking and quarantine if someone has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 or if they tested positive.

Anyone who is exposed to a positive COVID-19 case is urged to quarantine for five days, followed by five days of strict mask usage if they are unvaccinated and unboosted. Vaccinated people should commit to a 10-day period of strict mask usage around others, according to information provided by Allie Phillips, population health manager for the Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau health districts

Anyone who is exposed is urged to get tested five days after the initial exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

Asymptomatic individuals who test positive, or those individuals with mild symptoms that resolve within five days, may end isolation on day five, followed by another five-day period of strict mask usage.

Symptomatic individuals, including those with fever or any other symptoms that have not resolved by day five, should remain in isolation until symptoms have improved.

Virginia Department of Health modeling forecast cases may soon begin declining.

“Models project a continued steep rise in cases with a peak around January 23. Case rates may fall just as sharply after the peak,” according to the VDH forecast. “Omicron is less severe than delta, but this surge will cause a large increase of hospitalizations, which could reach record levels in the coming weeks.”

Ballad Health System treated 358 COVID positive inpatients on Thursday, the most in a single day this year and the most since the delta surge in September. There were 72 patients in intensive care units and nine pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

There have been 87 COVID-related deaths in the past week.

Current cases rates have already exceeded another VDH forecast for the Bristol Virginia-Bristol and Kingsport Tennessee area which predicted “new confirmed cases will peak at 2,351 per week during the week ending Feb. 6.”

That total was exceeded this week by nearly 150 as Sullivan County reported 2,256 new cases and combined with Bristol Virginia’s 292, hit 2,548.

Nearly half of the new cases were in populous Sullivan and Washington counties, which combined for more than 4,100 new cases. Greene County had 1,070 new cases and Hamblen County more than 1,200.

Sullivan County added 280 new cases per day over the past 14 days compared to 96 new cases daily over the previous two-week period, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Washington County added an average of 227 new cases per day over the past 14 days, compared to 83 per day over the previous 14 days.

There are currently more than 13,500 active cases in those 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, including nearly 3,600 in Sullivan County and nearly 3,000 in Washington County.

While the surge has also sparked increased testing, it hasn’t impacted turnaround times, Forbes Hubbard said.

“We still have plenty of testing capacity at the health department for PCR tests. We have been seeing a good turnaround time for these, usually 24-48 hours. It has been closer on the 24 hours side, but of course we can't make any promises about how it will continue to go,” Forbes Hubbard said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.