Area COVID cases, positivity continue declining

New COVID-19 cases declined for the fourth consecutive week across the region, which finally saw its testing positivity average dip below the 5% target.

Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 122 new cases during the past week while there were 81 new cases in 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, according to each state’s health department.

That represents a 27% decline over the previous week’s 279 new case total.

Additionally this week, the region’s combined seven-day COVID testing positivity average was 4.4%, according to Ballad Health System. Health officials have repeatedly said community spread is expected to slow significantly once the testing average falls below 5% and remains in that range. It hovered in the 6-8% range for much of May after being in the 13-15% range during the April spring surge.

On Friday, only Carter and Sullivan counties in Tennessee reported testing rates exceeding the 5% threshold, at 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Washington County, Tennessee, was 3.8% while Hawkins County, which recently experienced a modest surge of cases, was at 4.9%. Rural Hancock County was at 0%.