Area COVID cases continue to drop

COVID-19 cases took another nosedive this past week, marking six consecutive weeks of sustained declines -- reaching the lowest levels seen since last summer.

Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 341 new cases during the period from March 6-12, a 61.4% decline from just one week ago, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. In Southwest Virginia, its 238 new cases reported between March 11 and March 18, represent a 26.7% decline, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Combined, the region’s new case count declined 52% compared to the week prior, when cases declined 39%.

For the first time in months no county reported 100 or more new cases. Sullivan had 89, Washington County had 66 and no other East Tennessee county had more than 40 new cases.

There are more than 800 active cases in the region, led by Sullivan with 240, Washington with 144, Greene County with 94 and Carter County 91, all in Tennessee, according to TDH.

Cases declined in nine of 12 Southwest Virginia localities, with Buchanan, Tazewell and Wythe counties experiencing slight upticks. Five localities were in single digits, as Bristol had three new cases in the past week and Scott County had two.

Ballad Health System on Thursday reported treating 119 COVID positive inpatients, which represents their lowest census since early last August, just as the delta variant surge was picking up momentum. Ballad is reporting just a handful of new case admissions in recent days.

There were 24 patients being treated in intensive care units with 22 of them on ventilators. Nearly 80% of all COVID inpatients were unvaccinated, while 91% of ICU patients being treated on ventilators were also unvaccinated against the virus.

There were 89 COVID deaths reported during the past week – after dropping to 54 the week prior.

Ballad reported the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate declined to 6.4%, based on state reported data.

Among Tennessee counties, Sullivan was at 8.6%, Hawkins at 8.8% and Hancock was 8.3% while Johnson, Greene and Cocke counties were at 4.2% or lower. Health officials previously said a rate of less than 5% would greatly limit community spread.

