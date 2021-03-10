Area COVID cases climbed during past week

On the one-year anniversary of this region’s first COVID-19 case, new cases rose 57% in Southwest Virginia over the past week and 7.7% in Northeast Tennessee, which had nearly twice as many cases.

There are more than 840 new cases across the region this week, up from 697 during the previous seven days — a 20% overall jump. Cases were generally declining in both states in recent weeks.

Sullivan County, which identified the region’s first case on March 10, 2020, reported 184 new cases during the past week, compared to 157 in the prior seven days, Feb. 25-March 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, Sullivan had 303 active cases after reporting an average of nearly 30 new cases daily during the past two weeks, down from 40 new cases daily over the prior 14 days. Sullivan has recorded 14,615 cases during the past year, and there have been about 88,000 cases regionwide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus identified across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia March 4-10, about 100 more than during the previous seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.