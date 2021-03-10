Area COVID cases climbed during past week

On the one-year anniversary of this region’s first COVID-19 case, new cases rose 57% in Southwest Virginia over the past week and 7.7% in Northeast Tennessee, which had nearly twice as many cases.
There are more than 840 new cases across the region this week, up from 697 during the previous seven days — a 20% overall jump. Cases were generally declining in both states in recent weeks.
Sullivan County, which identified the region’s first case on March 10, 2020, reported 184 new cases during the past week, compared to 157 in the prior seven days, Feb. 25-March 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Sullivan had 303 active cases after reporting an average of nearly 30 new cases daily during the past two weeks, down from 40 new cases daily over the prior 14 days. Sullivan has recorded 14,615 cases during the past year, and there have been about 88,000 cases regionwide.
There were 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus identified across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia March 4-10, about 100 more than during the previous seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Buchanan County, which reported no new cases between Feb. 25 and March 3, documented 24 new cases during the week. Wythe County added 64 new cases during the past week, 40 more than the prior week, and Tazewell County had 53 new cases, an increase of 30 compared to the previous week.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity average is also up, climbing to 11.1% Wednesday after lingering near 9% a week ago. At 13.1%, Sullivan’s positivity rate was highest in this region and among the highest in Tennessee. The state average was 5.1% Wednesday.
Washington County, Tennessee, which reported 89 new cases this week, was at 6.5%, Hamblen County was at 8%, with 82 new cases, and Carter County was at 7%, with 32 new cases.
Seven-day testing averages are lower in Southwest Virginia, with Mount Rogers Health District at 5.7%, Cumberland Plateau at 6.5% and LENOWISCO at 8.4%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia’s statewide testing positivity average was 5.7%.
Ballad Health reported three more admissions than discharges Wednesday and 69 COVID-positive inpatients in its hospitals, including 13 in intensive care units, with six of them on ventilators. Another 10 patients exhibited COVID-like symptoms and were awaiting test results.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC