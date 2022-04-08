Area COVID cases begin to tick up again

New cases of COVID-19 increased 16.7% across Northeast Tennessee during the past week while some Southwest Virginia localities had increases for the first time in a month.

Compared to the previous week, six of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties registered slight increases during the period from March 27 through April 2, the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sullivan County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 during the period while Washington County added 39 and Hawkins County 21 – all totals higher than the previous week -- according to TDH. Carter County reported 13 new cases for the second straight week while Johnson County had 10.

The 10-county total of 167 cases compares to 143 the prior week, reversing a trend of diminishing cases since the first week of March.

The state reported nearly 250 active COVID-19 cases across the region, with 81 in Sullivan County and 52 in Washington County, Tennessee.

Six of 12 Southwest Virginia localities also reported increased cases with the biggest jump occurring in the city of Bristol, which had 12 new cases since last Friday compared to one new case the week prior, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Smyth County saw its new case count nearly double during the first week of April, rising from 11 cases last week to 20 cases this week. Wythe County also jumped, from three to eight new cases, while Washington County remained steady with 14 new cases, compared to 16 last week, according to VDH.

However all case totals remain well below levels from earlier this year. Just one month ago, Northeast Tennessee reported nearly 900 new cases in a week and more than 300 new cases were reported in Southwest Virginia, the first week regional cases begin declining.

Ballad Health System this week computed the region’s combined seven-day COVID testing positivity rate at 3.4%, the lowest since last summer and within the range to limit community spread.

However the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sullivan and Washington County’s positivity rates were much higher at 6.4% and 6.1%, respectively. Sullivan’s rate was based on an average of 113 tests per day and Washington’s rate was based on 86 tests per day, a large enough sample to rule out anomalies.

By contrast, Unicoi County reported a 9.4% positivity rate, but that was based on an average of just 7.6 tests per day, according to TDH.

The Centers for Disease Control this week ranked all 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and all 12 Southwest Virginia localities as having “low” rates of community spread.

The Virginia Department of Health no longer discloses positivity rates for localities but relies instead on the CDC rankings.

Ballad Health reported Thursday it continues treating 50 COVID positive inpatients at its hospitals across the region. That is a slight decline from the 57 reported last week but a dramatic drop compared to one month ago when they were treating 184 inpatients.

Five patients remain in the ICU and all five are on ventilators. Forty-four of the 50 are unvaccinated, as are all five patients being treated on ventilators, according to the health system.

For the second consecutive week, this region reported 34 deaths due to the virus, bringing the total for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to more than 4,400 deaths since the pandemic begin in March 2020.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

