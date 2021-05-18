Area community colleges see enrollment decline

“We saw some students say, ‘I’ll just wait til all of this is over [and] I can come back to campus,’” he said. “A lot of our rural colleges and counterparts experienced just extraordinary challenges in reaching students who don’t have the technology access. More than one student told me that they were finishing their college degree literally by doing their classes on their phone.”

Bullock, for her part, said the general upheavals caused by the shutdowns last year seemed to be a big factor, especially for students with children.

“I mean, kids were home,” she said. “How do you factor in your own education when you have three kids who need to be [studying remotely]? ... Community colleges felt that shock the strongest.”

She added that because so many community college students come from lower-income backgrounds, the drop those schools have seen in enrollment during the pandemic translates to a “significant hit to the working-class sector in our nation” — one that could translate to lower wages and narrower job opportunities for them in the long run.

Hutchison said that local employers, many of whom are already struggling to recruit skilled workers, could also feel the impacts of the enrollment drop in a year or two.