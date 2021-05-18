Area community colleges see enrollment decline

In August 2020, when students began signing up for fall courses at Virginia Highlands Community College, Adam Hutchison was watching for a surge in enrollments.
Hutchison, the school’s president, said that VHCC had seen such a surge in 2008, probably because of the spike in unemployment during the Great Recession.
“There is pretty good evidence that community college enrollment or two-year college enrollment is countercyclical with employment — that is, when people are able to find high-wage work, they may be less inclined to go back to college,” he said.
Within just a few months of hitting the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic pushed unemployment rates higher than they ever climbed during the Great Recession.
But instead of an increase, VHCC actually saw 200 fewer students enroll for fall 2020 courses than in fall 2019, according to enrollment data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). That’s an 8.7% decline in just a year.
VHCC’s drop isn’t unique. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, higher education programs across the country saw a 2.5% drop in student enrollment in fall 2020, about double the decline in fall 2019. Community colleges suffered the steepest decline: Their enrollment plunged by more than 10.1% compared to fall 2019.
“The pandemic has hit ... the community college sector the hardest, and Northeast State [Community College] has not been an exception to that,” said Bethany Bullock, president of the school in Blountville, Tennessee.
Northeast State took an even bigger hit than VHCC last fall: Its student enrollment fell by 10.5% compared to the previous fall, according to data from the Tennessee Board of Regents.
But two other area community colleges, both in Southwest Virginia, fared much better than both VHCC and Northeast State during that time period: Southwest Virginia Community College, in Richlands, had just 1.8% fewer students enroll in fall 2020, while Mountain Empire Community College, in Big Stone Gap, saw its numbers drop by 2.6%.
“My personal opinion is [that] we’ve just really done a good job transitioning classes to an online environment,” said Vickie Ratliff, MECC’s vice president for academic affairs and workforce solutions. “The faculty has been really responsive to students.”
Ratliff said that a few years ago, in response to students’ requests, the college made its student success skills class — a course about how to do well in college that used to be offered during the semester — part of the pre-semester orientation process. Last summer, they turned that class into a three-day virtual course, she said.
“We explained what’s really required in an online environment [and demonstrated] what that means, so that they didn’t come in without knowing what they were getting into,” Ratliff said.
But the fall 2020 enrollment declines came amid a broader, longer-term enrollment slump that even MECC and SVCC haven’t been able to escape.
According to SCHEV data, between 2011 and 2020, MECC’s fall semester enrollment fell by 30%, SVCC’s by 29% and VHCC’s by 26.1%. TBR data shows that Northeast State’s fall semester enrollment dropped by 15.7% over that time period.
Hutchison speculated that Southwest Virginia’s population, which he said isn’t growing as fast as other parts of the commonwealth, could be driving at least part of that bigger slump at VHCC. He sounded more confident about the reasons for the fall 2020 drop.
“What materialized, I think, was [students] who strongly prefer in-person learning deciding to sit and wait before entering college,” he said. “There’s lots of national data that show that two-year college students prefer that face-to-face interaction with their professors and on campus, and with the support services that come along with community colleges.”
Even for potential students who might have been willing to learn virtually last fall, Hutchison said the region’s lack of broadband access posed huge learning challenges. He said that VHCC tried to create safe opportunities for students to get internet access, from loaning computers and putting Wi-Fi hot spots in parking lots to setting up a socially distanced computer lab. But those changes, and teachers working to adapt their classes for virtual learning, only get you so far in a broadband desert, he said.
“We saw some students say, ‘I’ll just wait til all of this is over [and] I can come back to campus,’” he said. “A lot of our rural colleges and counterparts experienced just extraordinary challenges in reaching students who don’t have the technology access. More than one student told me that they were finishing their college degree literally by doing their classes on their phone.”
Bullock, for her part, said the general upheavals caused by the shutdowns last year seemed to be a big factor, especially for students with children.
“I mean, kids were home,” she said. “How do you factor in your own education when you have three kids who need to be [studying remotely]? ... Community colleges felt that shock the strongest.”
She added that because so many community college students come from lower-income backgrounds, the drop those schools have seen in enrollment during the pandemic translates to a “significant hit to the working-class sector in our nation” — one that could translate to lower wages and narrower job opportunities for them in the long run.
Hutchison said that local employers, many of whom are already struggling to recruit skilled workers, could also feel the impacts of the enrollment drop in a year or two.
“From an economic standpoint, I am really concerned that we are going to face a skilled-worker shortage. …” he said. “A lot of employers are concerned, and they’re either starting apprenticeship programs or incentivizing students through scholarships, so that they’ll pay for that student’s education if they’ll commit to that employer.”
He and Bullock both said their schools have ramped up recruitment efforts for the coming fall semester.
Initial interest in fall enrollment at VHCC looks promising, Hutchinson said. As of late April, the school had a 10% higher rate of inquiry from potential students this year than over the same period last year, he said. Virtual tours and online question-and-answer sessions the school has offered seem to have helped, he said.
But he thinks one of the biggest reasons for the high interest is that VHCC plans to return to in-person classes in the fall.
“I mean, students are ready to be back in class,” he said. “Even ... our high school students haven’t been in class, either.”
