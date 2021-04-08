Area cases rising in race to vaccinate the public

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Just a handful of people were in line Wednesday morning at Whitetop Creek Park during a six-hour COVID-19 vaccination clinic — a mere trickle compared to the miles-long lines seen over the winter.

Contrast that with Wednesday’s announcement that Ballad Health was revisiting its surge plans after the number of COVID-19-infected inpatients climbed to 127, including 28 in intensive care units. The last time the regional health system treated that many patients was Jan. 31, as the region reeled from its deadliest month yet.

While Tennessee is now making vaccine available to anyone over the age of 16, turnout at some clinics has diminished. Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, conceded that the response hasn’t been overwhelming in what he terms a “race” to get people vaccinated.

“I think the end of the pandemic lies with getting vaccine out, and we have plenty of vaccine and plenty of appointment slots to get vaccine out,” May said Wednesday. “In the meantime, we’ve still got to practice the appropriate safety measures — wearing a mask, safe distancing, avoiding large crowds — particularly if you’re not vaccinated — if we’re to get to the end of this pandemic.”