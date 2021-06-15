Area blood supplies remain critically low as Marsh holds drives

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Area blood supplies remain critically low as Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted drives Monday across the region.
The local blood center’s goal is to have a three-day supply – about 540 units -- of blood on hand. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsh has only been able to maintain about a one-day supply of about 180 units for the past several months, Marsh recruiter Connie Denton said.
“Currently right now, Marsh Regional Blood Center is at a critical level with blood. This time of year, June and July, are our low donation months where everyone’s traveling and going out of town, so we encourage everyone to come out and donate,” Denton said. “We have mobiles going out throughout the month or they can come to our centers in Bristol, Johnson City or Kingsport.”
About 100 units were donated by midday Monday as about a half-dozen donors cycled through the Bristol center during their lunch hour.
“We’re out there saving lives. If we’re not here collecting the units of blood we couldn’t serve the local hospitals we serve every day,” she said. “Every blood type is urgently needed. Appointments are preferred, but we can take some walk-ins.”
A single unit, or pint, of blood can save up to three lives and it all remains in the region. Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional hospitals and medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
“Like almost every blood center in the country, Marsh Regional is struggling with a potentially catastrophic drop in normal blood donations,” Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional, said in a statement. “Our mission is to adequately supply our communities with the blood, platelets and plasma they need, but we really need donors to help us do that.”
A recent two-day blood drive in conjunction with the Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino helped, generating over 150 units, Denton said.
Donation volumes continue being impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Marsh, historically, receives a third of its donations from area high schools – but many were closed during the past year or had limited access due to the pandemic, Denton said. They also rely heavily on area businesses to host blood drives, but many operated with limited staffing or limited access.
Despite that, Denton said initial public response was good last year.
“We were short anyway. Our inventory was really low at that point. Our community really came out when COVID started to hit and helped our levels. But with COVID, folks were scared to come out but it’s a very safe procedure to donate blood. We take every precaution to make sure our donors are in a safe environment,” she said.
Local COVID-19 case counts continue diminishing, but masks are still required while donating.
Donors must be at least 17, provide ID, weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well and healthy and have eaten a healthy meal in the hours prior to donating. People who don’t feel well or are taking antibiotics cannot donate. Donors can give up to four or five times per year.
Ken Tolbert spent a few minutes Monday donating blood at Marsh Regional Blood Center on West State Street.
“I just think it’s something we need to do to help out because it’s important to get the blood out to the people who need it,” said Tolbert, of Bristol, Tennessee.
While he’s never needed a transfusion, Tolbert came close years ago after being in a serious accident.
“The doctor told me I was right on the edge of needing blood. He said it’s better if you can replenish blood yourself, so I did,” he said. “But in emergencies, you don’t have a choice.”
Monday was World Blood Donor’s Day, but officials at Marsh Regional say this region’s blood supply remains “critically” low, just as it has for the past year despite positive turnout during a recent series of drives.
The blood center also accepts donations of blood platelets, which are used to treat cancer patients and trauma victims. Donating is a longer process – about two hours - but donations can occur every two weeks.
Michael Houston, of Abingdon, a retired social worker, was donating blood platelets Monday.
“This is just another way to give back to the community,” he said.
