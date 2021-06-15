Area blood supplies remain critically low as Marsh holds drives

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Area blood supplies remain critically low as Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted drives Monday across the region.

The local blood center’s goal is to have a three-day supply – about 540 units -- of blood on hand. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsh has only been able to maintain about a one-day supply of about 180 units for the past several months, Marsh recruiter Connie Denton said.

“Currently right now, Marsh Regional Blood Center is at a critical level with blood. This time of year, June and July, are our low donation months where everyone’s traveling and going out of town, so we encourage everyone to come out and donate,” Denton said. “We have mobiles going out throughout the month or they can come to our centers in Bristol, Johnson City or Kingsport.”

About 100 units were donated by midday Monday as about a half-dozen donors cycled through the Bristol center during their lunch hour.

“We’re out there saving lives. If we’re not here collecting the units of blood we couldn’t serve the local hospitals we serve every day,” she said. “Every blood type is urgently needed. Appointments are preferred, but we can take some walk-ins.”