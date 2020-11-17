Aquaculture facility for salmon to create 200 jobs in region

TAZEWELL, Va. — A vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility that will raise and process salmon — and create more than 200 jobs — will be built on the boundary of Tazewell and Russell counties.
Pure Salmon will invest about $228 million in the facility and equipment, and the project is being touted as one of the largest private capital investment projects in Southwest Virginia history.
Project Jonah has been in the works for nearly six years and was announced in a news release issued jointly Monday by the boards of supervisors for Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties.
Preliminary engineering work has already begun on 203 acres the company owns behind Southwest Virginia Community College. Site preparation will begin this winter, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to the release.
The company, called a global leader in aquaculture that is headquartered in Singapore, plans to have a hatchery, growing, processing and rendering facility with an education center.
The facility will raise and process up to 20,000 tons of salmon annually, the news release states. It is expected to produce 90% filets and 10% smoked filets and render byproducts into fish oil and fish meal.
The environmentally friendly aquaculture industry will help offset some of the losses resulting from the downturn in the coal industry, the release states.
A combination of local and regional economic development incentives was offered to the company by the three counties.
Two weeks ago, each of the three counties approved $1 million, to be loaned to the company once it produces 100 jobs. The company also received Tobacco Region Opportunity funds for use in the early planning stages of the project, according to the release.
In 2013, state Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, traveled to Israel to seek out economic opportunities for Southwest Virginia. Two years later, a contingent of local officials traveled to observe similar large-scale aquaculture projects, the release states.
Travis Hackworth, a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, traveled with local officials to look at pilot projects.
“The facility we saw under construction was amazing. It was unbelievably large, and our project is going to be 10 times that size. The number of jobs required will give opportunity to so many of our residents to stay home and not have to move away for work. We are thankful to have this tremendous opportunity,” he said
Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties were each considered as potential sites for the facility, but beginning in 2017, officials with the three counties began to realize the project was too big for one of them alone, according to the release. Together, they formed a regional industrial facilities authority. The counties concluded negotiations in October, in time to enter a historic revenue-sharing agreement, “providing the final piece of the local incentive puzzle necessary for the project,” the release states.
A spokesperson for Pure Salmon said: “We are pleased to have chosen Southwest Virginia as the location for our Pure Salmon facility. Our decision was driven by the early support and continued assistance we have received from Del. Morefield, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and Tazewell County, Southwest Virginia Community College and the College Foundation, as well as the benefits of economic development policies such as HB222.”
The House bill was sponsored by Morefield and approved in 2018. It provides state income tax exemptions for companies that invest at least $5 million and create 10 or more jobs, the release states.
The spokesperson added that the company’s aim is to “produce clean, healthy and fresh locally produced salmon while providing increased opportunities for the local community.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!