Aquaculture facility for salmon to create 200 jobs in region

A combination of local and regional economic development incentives was offered to the company by the three counties.

Two weeks ago, each of the three counties approved $1 million, to be loaned to the company once it produces 100 jobs. The company also received Tobacco Region Opportunity funds for use in the early planning stages of the project, according to the release.

In 2013, state Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, traveled to Israel to seek out economic opportunities for Southwest Virginia. Two years later, a contingent of local officials traveled to observe similar large-scale aquaculture projects, the release states.

Travis Hackworth, a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, traveled with local officials to look at pilot projects.

“The facility we saw under construction was amazing. It was unbelievably large, and our project is going to be 10 times that size. The number of jobs required will give opportunity to so many of our residents to stay home and not have to move away for work. We are thankful to have this tremendous opportunity,” he said