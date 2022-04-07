April snow showers coming Saturday?

Springtime snow showers are expected to crown the highest peaks of the Mountain Empire with white caps in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The valleys of the greater Bristol region may only see a dusting – or flurries – as Friday night merges into Saturday morning, said Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“On Saturday, we’re only going to have a high temperature of 45 degrees,” Buckles said. “The normal high is about 66. So this is about 20 degrees below normal.”

Friday rain could include ice, Buckles said.

“The weather comes in on Friday with cold air. It’s going to be arriving throughout the day. We’re going to have a lot of widespread scattered rain showers on Friday afternoon,” Buckles said. “It’s going to be a little bit breezy as that cold air is moving in – maybe 30 miles an hour.”

Friday’s high temperature will be 53 degrees.

The rain is expected to turn to snow after midnight on Friday when the temperatures in the higher elevations of the Tri-Cities will fall into the 20s, Buckles said.

By Saturday morning, the temperatures in the valley will be around freezing, Buckles said.

“We could see some light snow showers. But it’s pretty much going to be limited to those high elevations,” he said.

Even so, Buckles said, “I would not be surprised at all to see some snow flurries and snowflakes falling on Saturday morning across the valley.”

As much as three inches of snow could fall on the upper elections – above 2,500 feet - at Whitetop Mountain, Brumley Mountain and High Knob in Southwest Virginia as well as Holston Mountain and Roan Mountain in Northeast Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

Buckles warned motorists to use caution Saturday on mountain-climbing roads such as I-26 crossing Sams Gap between Erwin, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina.

