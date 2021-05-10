Appalachian Trail Days Festival returns to Damascus on May 14, 15 and 16

DAMASCUS, Va. — Trail Days hikes back into this “Town of Many Trails” next weekend, May 14-16.

This marks a return to the Appalachian Trail-themed event, which was canceled in Damascus last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Appalachian Trail runs through Damascus, connecting the town in Washington County to the Cherokee National Forest of Tennessee and the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Virginia.

As many as 19,000 people are expected to gather for outdoor activities, held at the Town Park, in tents and at Tent City — a camping area at the town’s ballfields, said Trail Days Chairwoman Susan Coleman.

“There are hikers that are coming on the trail now, and they say there are a lot of hikers behind them,” said Coleman, 62, a member of the Damascus Town Council.

Many potential attendees have contacted festival officials, said Town Clerk Tuesday Pope.

“We’ve had a lot of interest, a lot of emails and phone calls,” Pope said.

No events will be held indoors at venues such as the Damascus Town Hall or in the historic Rock School, said Pope.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Workshops and other events are being held in tents, Coleman said.