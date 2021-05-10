Appalachian Trail Days Festival returns to Damascus on May 14, 15 and 16

DAMASCUS, Va. — Trail Days hikes back into this “Town of Many Trails” next weekend, May 14-16.
This marks a return to the Appalachian Trail-themed event, which was canceled in Damascus last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Appalachian Trail runs through Damascus, connecting the town in Washington County to the Cherokee National Forest of Tennessee and the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Virginia.
As many as 19,000 people are expected to gather for outdoor activities, held at the Town Park, in tents and at Tent City — a camping area at the town’s ballfields, said Trail Days Chairwoman Susan Coleman.
“There are hikers that are coming on the trail now, and they say there are a lot of hikers behind them,” said Coleman, 62, a member of the Damascus Town Council.
Many potential attendees have contacted festival officials, said Town Clerk Tuesday Pope.
“We’ve had a lot of interest, a lot of emails and phone calls,” Pope said.
No events will be held indoors at venues such as the Damascus Town Hall or in the historic Rock School, said Pope.
Workshops and other events are being held in tents, Coleman said.
“We’re putting up tents everywhere,” he said.
Pope counted 80 vendors coming to the event, offering hiking equipment, crafts and information from nonprofits.
That’s less than the 110 vendors that are usually in attendance, said Pope.
“We have several of our usual vendors,” Pope said. “There’s no lack of interest on the vendor front, that’s for sure.”
This year, the vendors are being spaced out to allow for social distancing, Pope said.
One big change: The annual Hikers’ Parade, which would have been held Saturday, has been canceled.
“There will be no parade this year,” Coleman said. “We decided that early on.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709
