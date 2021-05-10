 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalachian Trail Days Festival returns to Damascus on May 14, 15 and 16
0 comments
featured
34TH APPALACHIAN TRAIL DAYS
Back on the Trail

Appalachian Trail Days Festival returns to Damascus on May 14, 15 and 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Trail Days Returns 01

The 34th Appalachian Trail Days Festival will be held next weekend in Damascus, Virginia, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 BHC File Photo

DAMASCUS, Va. — Trail Days hikes back into this “Town of Many Trails” next weekend, May 14-16.

This marks a return to the Appalachian Trail-themed event, which was canceled in Damascus last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Appalachian Trail runs through Damascus, connecting the town in Washington County to the Cherokee National Forest of Tennessee and the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Virginia.

As many as 19,000 people are expected to gather for outdoor activities, held at the Town Park, in tents and at Tent City — a camping area at the town’s ballfields, said Trail Days Chairwoman Susan Coleman.

Trail Days Returns 02

The 34th Appalachian Trail Days Festival will be held next weekend in Damascus, Virginia, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No events will be held indoors at venues such as the Damascus Town Hall or in the historic Rock School, Damascus Town Clerk Tuesday Pope said.

“There are hikers that are coming on the trail now, and they say there are a lot of hikers behind them,” said Coleman, 62, a member of the Damascus Town Council.

Many potential attendees have contacted festival officials, said Town Clerk Tuesday Pope.

“We’ve had a lot of interest, a lot of emails and phone calls,” Pope said.

No events will be held indoors at venues such as the Damascus Town Hall or in the historic Rock School, said Pope.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Trail Days Returns 03

The 34th Appalachian Trail Days Festival will be held next weekend in Damascus after being canceled last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. As many as 19,000 people are expected to gather for outdoor activities, held at the Town Park, in tents and at Tent City — a camping area at the town’s ballfields, said Trail Days Chairwoman Susan Coleman.

Workshops and other events are being held in tents, Coleman said.

“We’re putting up tents everywhere,” he said.

Pope counted 80 vendors coming to the event, offering hiking equipment, crafts and information from nonprofits.

That’s less than the 110 vendors that are usually in attendance, said Pope.

Trail Days Returns 04

The 34th Appalachian Trail Days Festival will be held next weekend in Damascus, Virginia, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have several of our usual vendors,” Pope said. “There’s no lack of interest on the vendor front, that’s for sure.”

This year, the vendors are being spaced out to allow for social distancing, Pope said.

One big change: The annual Hikers’ Parade, which would have been held Saturday, has been canceled.

“There will be no parade this year,” Coleman said. “We decided that early on.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts