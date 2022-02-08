Appalachian Sustainable Development recruiting for food access program

DUFFIELD, Va. – Appalachian Sustainable Development is now recruiting participants for its 2022 Grow Your Own food access program.

The needs-based program has been fighting food insecurity in central Appalachia since 2012 by providing seasonally appropriate training, technical support and other tools to participating members. Virtual workshops and online growing guides teach families basic nutrition, how to plan, plant, grow, cook and preserve home-grown produce.

Applications are reviewed and selected based on income guidelines and experience is not necessary. Residents of Buchanan, Tazewell and Washington counties can fill out the intake survey at www.asdevelop.org/programs-resources/grow-your-own. Applications close at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. For more information, contact Lindsey Felty at lfelty@asdevelop.org.