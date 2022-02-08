 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appalachian Sustainable Development recruiting for food access program

  • 0

DUFFIELD, Va. – Appalachian Sustainable Development is now recruiting participants for its 2022 Grow Your Own food access program.

The needs-based program has been fighting food insecurity in central Appalachia since 2012 by providing seasonally appropriate training, technical support and other tools to participating members. Virtual workshops and online growing guides teach families basic nutrition, how to plan, plant, grow, cook and preserve home-grown produce.

Applications are reviewed and selected based on income guidelines and experience is not necessary. Residents of Buchanan, Tazewell and Washington counties can fill out the intake survey at www.asdevelop.org/programs-resources/grow-your-own. Applications close at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. For more information, contact Lindsey Felty at lfelty@asdevelop.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts