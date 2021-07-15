Appalachian School of Law to host Virginia gubernatorial debate

GRUNDY, Va. — The Appalachian School of Law confirmed Wednesday that it will host a gubernatorial debate Sept. 16.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are scheduled to face off in the debate at the school’s Grundy campus, according to a written statement. Both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the debate, which will take place in the school’s moot courtroom.

“Debates have taken place in Southwest Virginia on several occasions, providing the leading gubernatorial candidates with an opportunity to address issues common to all Virginians and those unique to the Southwest region — a special and important opportunity for our fellow citizens,” the release states.

Times have not been set, but the event is expected to be livestreamed online and broadcast statewide.