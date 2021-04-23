Appalachian School of Law selects new president and dean

GRUNDY, Va. — B. Keith Faulkner has been selected to serve as the new president and dean of Appalachian School of Law, the school announced.

“ASL has embraced an innovative learning model that, I believe, is the future of legal education,” Faulkner said in a news release. “I want to be a part of the prospering and expanding its reach while continuing to build on the school’s progress realized under Justice McClanahan.”

After graduating from law school, Faulkner went on to practice law as a litigator and served as the interim dean of Camp University’s Law School and dean of Campbell’s Business School. For the last five years, he has served as the dean of Liberty University School of Law.

Faulkner will assume his new role July 1. He succeeds Elizabeth A. McClanahan, the former Supreme Court justice who will become president of the Virginia Tech Foundation in Blacksburg.

“The ASL Board could not be more pleased with the hiring of Dean Faulkner,” said ASL Board Chairman Jerry Kilgore. “Keith brings a vast array of prior experience that allow him to hit the ground running here at ASL.”

Appalachian School of Law in Grundy is a private law school offering three-year Juris Doctor degrees. Approximately 128 full-time students are enrolled.