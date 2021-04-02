Appalachian Regional Commission awards funds for drug recovery programs

DUFFIELD, Va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $371,000 to the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission on Thursday to develop substance abuse recovery programs and create paths into the workforce.
“Substance abuse can throw a person’s life off track, but the disruption does not need to be permanent,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith in a news release. “Helping those in recovery enter or reenter the workforce is an important step forward for them and allows local employers to benefit from their talents.”
ARC awarded this grant as part of its INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems initiative, a $10 million program addressing substance abuse.
