Appalachian Regional Commission awards funds for drug recovery programs

DUFFIELD, Va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $371,000 to the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission on Thursday to develop substance abuse recovery programs and create paths into the workforce.

“Substance abuse can throw a person’s life off track, but the disruption does not need to be permanent,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith in a news release. “Helping those in recovery enter or reenter the workforce is an important step forward for them and allows local employers to benefit from their talents.”