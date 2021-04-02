 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalachian Regional Commission awards funds for drug recovery programs
0 comments

Appalachian Regional Commission awards funds for drug recovery programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

DUFFIELD, Va. — The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $371,000 to the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission on Thursday to develop substance abuse recovery programs and create paths into the workforce.

“Substance abuse can throw a person’s life off track, but the disruption does not need to be permanent,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith in a news release. “Helping those in recovery enter or reenter the workforce is an important step forward for them and allows local employers to benefit from their talents.”

ARC awarded this grant as part of its INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems initiative, a $10 million program addressing substance abuse.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts