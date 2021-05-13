Appalachian Power seeks feedback on Washington County transmission line

Company representatives are inviting area landowners to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/WashingtonCounty to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team by Friday, June 11.

Landowners should expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback, the release states.

If approved, construction would begin in the fall of 2023 and conclude in fall 2024.

The project is in addition to the South Abingdon Extension, which received approval in 2017. It consisted of lines that crossed Interstate 81 and passed near the Virginia Highlands Airport, connecting an existing line between Saltville and Kingsport and the substation at Vances Mill.

George Porter, an Appalachian Power spokesman, said the South Abingdon Extension was completed in 2019. It was in service in late 2019, according to an Appalachian Power timeline.

Appalachian Power began studying the Abingdon and Washington County grid after the region was affected by severe winter weather in 2013. The company expected about $50 million in projects near Abingdon.

