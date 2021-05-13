Appalachian Power seeks feedback on Washington County transmission line

Appalachian Power is asking for feedback regarding construction of a 6.5-mile electric transmission line that will cross south of Abingdon, Virginia.
The Washington County Improvements Project involves building transmission line and upgrading three substations in the area, according to a news release.
The project allows for future retirement or replacement of aging transmission lines, increasing electric reliability and improving station reliability by upgrading deteriorating equipment, according to Appalachian Power.
Utility representatives previously announced the project and hosted a public open house in September 2015 before placing the project on hold. After resuming the project last year, the project team further reviewed landowner feedback and conducted additional route reviews to determine a proposed power line route. The team now seeks feedback on the proposed route, the release states.
The proposed route begins at the South Abingdon Substation near Vances Mill Road. The upgrades then travel southeast, crossing Green Spring Road and the Virginia Creeper Trail. The route continues east across Jeb Stuart Highway and travels south to the Arrowhead Substation near Rivermont Drive and the South Fork Holston River.
Company representatives are inviting area landowners to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/WashingtonCounty to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team by Friday, June 11.
Landowners should expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback, the release states.
If approved, construction would begin in the fall of 2023 and conclude in fall 2024.
The project is in addition to the South Abingdon Extension, which received approval in 2017. It consisted of lines that crossed Interstate 81 and passed near the Virginia Highlands Airport, connecting an existing line between Saltville and Kingsport and the substation at Vances Mill.
George Porter, an Appalachian Power spokesman, said the South Abingdon Extension was completed in 2019. It was in service in late 2019, according to an Appalachian Power timeline.
Appalachian Power began studying the Abingdon and Washington County grid after the region was affected by severe winter weather in 2013. The company expected about $50 million in projects near Abingdon.