Appalachian Council for Innovation looking for partnerships to supply internet
Appalachian Council for Innovation looking for partnerships to supply internet

WISE, Va. — The Appalachian Council for Innovation is seeking capital via public-private partnerships to provide fiber internet to unserved or underserved students by terrestrial fiberoptic ‘last mile’ internet providers with space-based broadband internet, in cooperation with SpaceX Starlink.

The initiative was announced Thursday during a news conference at the Education Center in Wise that was attended by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

ACI President Donald Purdie said the push to online learning last March due to school shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic had a direct impact on the students the council is trying to help.

“Whenever you had to do remote learning, these children did not have any internet,” he said. “You had to make other arrangements.”

Purdie said students had to use hotspots on cell phones and even drive to local fire stations or libraries to use wireless internet.

The council’s goal is to reach 3,000 public school student homes in Virginia with 300 Mbps of broadband, according to a news release. The next phase of work is to create five cells of 60 accounts each in Wise, Dickenson, Russell, Lee and Buchanan counties, reaching approximately 300 homes and 500 school children, the release states

With the funds gathered from partnerships, equipment from Starlink, an internet constellation program created by SpaceX, will be acquired and installed, according to the release.

Starlink equipment is suited for areas where access to internet has been unreliable or unavailable.

ACI, a nonprofit group formed in 1999, works to promote technology solutions to business and community concerns, the news release states.

