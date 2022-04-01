Appalachia woman killed in Thursday crash

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Carol A. Lane, 60, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where she later died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Route 23B (Roaring Branch Road) between the towns of Appalachia, Virginia and Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The release from the VSP said a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Lane, was traveling south on Route 23B when it ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. It then traveled back across the roadway, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2016 Honda Civic. Lane’s vehicle then went through the guardrail and came to rest in a river. The release said Lane was not wearing a seatbelt. VSP responded to the crash at 9:37 p.m.