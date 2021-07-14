Apartment complex at The Falls gets tepid response

Do you think an apartment complex should be built in the middle of The Falls commercial development off Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. — A proposal to build an apartment complex in the center of The Falls received a tepid response Tuesday during a public hearing.
Blackwater Resources of Birmingham, Alabama, has submitted plans to erect about 180 apartments within five three-story buildings on about nine acres on a center lot midway between Lowe’s and Aldi in the commercial center.
To proceed, the Bristol Virginia City Council would have to approve a special-use permit. On Tuesday the council and Planning Commission held a public hearing, but no action on the request is expected until next month.
The Falls was created through a special tax incentive approved by the Virginia General Assembly and deemed a “destination of regional impact” with unique shopping, dining and entertainment options designed to attract a million visitors a year, create 2,000 jobs and generate millions in new tax revenues.
Six years after the first business opened — the now-shuttered Cabela’s — it has fallen far short of those expectations after the city borrowed $50 million in general obligation bonds to acquire the land and develop the site and another $34 million in revenue bonds to create the first phase of the development.
“Is this the highest and best use for that land? I think not,” resident Nancy Marney said. “I think this is another example — and there have been many — [of] a superficial and elementary level of decision-making. Remember, just because something can be done does not mean it should be done. You better think this through.”
Resident Michael Pollard suggested there were several other comparably sized parcels in close proximity to the Exit 5 and Exit 7 areas along Interstate 81 that are already properly zoned for residential use and considerably less expensive than acreage inside The Falls.
“Apartments won’t draw any traffic off the interstate. This will eliminate forever-generating sales tax from a large portion of The Falls, and this is not the highest and best use of the property right in the middle of the DRI,” Pollard said.
Residential developer Aaron Lilly said, in his opinion, The Falls is “just starting to take off.”
Lilly said developers would have “jumped” at the chance to build housing in The Falls if they’d known it was a “possibility” and now feels like he’s competing with the city for residential development.
“This is quite a course change from where The Falls began,” businessman and school board member Frank Goodpasture III said. “I’d be a little concerned, if I was renting one of those apartments, about noise from the interstate.”
“Clearly Bristol, Virginia needs more housing [and] needs more upscale housing with the casino coming. We don’t have it,” he said.
Phillip McAfee of Blackwater said the company has expended “considerable effort” marketing the site to potential commercial tenants since acquiring it in 2017 but had no success.
“The world is different than it was a decade ago. The last few years has seen an increase in internet sales and a decrease in brick-and-mortar stores,” McAfee said. “They didn’t all go away, but the opportunities are few and far between.”
The company owns another 17 acres in The Falls near Hobby Lobby, which they intend to continue trying to develop with commercial tenants, McAfee said.
The apartment project is touted as a $25 million investment with one acre near the traffic circle behind Aldi dedicated to an unnamed retail development. Plans show two entrance points to the apartment complex — opposite the side entrance to Hobby Lobby and the rear entrance of Aldi.
During his presentation, city planner Jay Detrick said the project satisfied requirements in terms of the city’s ability to service the development. However, he said Fire Chief Mike Armstrong expressed concern about his department’s current ability to respond to all of the medical and emergency calls such a large apartment complex could generate off Lee Highway and in the center of the commercial zone.
The Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to council at its next meeting, and the council is expected to consider the matter next month, Detrick said.
In other matters, the council approved for City Manager Randy Eads to petition the Circuit Court to request that no special election take place to fill the remainder of Sheriff David Maples’ term. Maples is expected to retire Aug. 1, and the seat will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Eads plans to ask the court to appoint an interim sheriff to serve until the term expires in December.
