Apartment complex at The Falls gets tepid response

“The world is different than it was a decade ago. The last few years has seen an increase in internet sales and a decrease in brick-and-mortar stores,” McAfee said. “They didn’t all go away, but the opportunities are few and far between.”

The company owns another 17 acres in The Falls near Hobby Lobby, which they intend to continue trying to develop with commercial tenants, McAfee said.

The apartment project is touted as a $25 million investment with one acre near the traffic circle behind Aldi dedicated to an unnamed retail development. Plans show two entrance points to the apartment complex — opposite the side entrance to Hobby Lobby and the rear entrance of Aldi.

During his presentation, city planner Jay Detrick said the project satisfied requirements in terms of the city’s ability to service the development. However, he said Fire Chief Mike Armstrong expressed concern about his department’s current ability to respond to all of the medical and emergency calls such a large apartment complex could generate off Lee Highway and in the center of the commercial zone.

The Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to council at its next meeting, and the council is expected to consider the matter next month, Detrick said.

In other matters, the council approved for City Manager Randy Eads to petition the Circuit Court to request that no special election take place to fill the remainder of Sheriff David Maples’ term. Maples is expected to retire Aug. 1, and the seat will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Eads plans to ask the court to appoint an interim sheriff to serve until the term expires in December.