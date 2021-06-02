Antique train engines will roar to life at 50th Crank-Up event

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Standing in his yard, Geoffrey Hutchings cannot turn in any direction without an antique engine coming into view. He is surrounded by them, some dating back to the late 1800s.
Every year, he and other members of the East Tennessee Antique Engine Association show off the collection to the public. This year’s Crank-Up, as the event is called, will be the 50th year of the event. It’s scheduled for June 10-12 at Hutchings’ property, 2045 Sciota Road, outside of Elizabethton. Admission is $4 per person.
Hutchings, now 80, was 30 when the first Crank-Up was held. His fascination with and appreciation for the antique engines hasn’t dwindled as he’s aged. He’s just as passionate about collecting engines as he was all those decades ago.
Many of the engines were originally made for work in the oil fields, he noted. They spent decades pumping oil from wells in Texas to Pennsylvania.
“This is one called Black Bear and came from Oklahoma, but it was actually made in Pennsylvania, and they used it out in the oil fields,” said Hutchings, pointing to a steel behemoth under the roof of a shed.
The first show in 1971 drew only about 20 members. In recent years, the Crank-Up has drawn hundreds of visitors per day who come to watch the engines sputter to life.
“It takes some work to get them cranked up and going,” Hutchings said. “Some of them are loud. Others are quiet.”
To see the relics come to life is very satisfying, he added.
The East Tennessee Crank-Up is not the only antique engine show in the region, but Hutchings believes that it is something special.
“Yes, there are shows all over the country. But what makes our show unique is we have a lot of engines that have come a very long way and are very unique and different,” he said.
For Hutchings, who spent his career as a teacher and school administrator, the show isn’t all about the engines.
“When it comes to the event, yes, I like to hear the engine running. But it’s all about the people. It all comes down to the people. The ones that are into these engines really make this thing work. It’s always a good time being able to visit and meet new friends,” he said.
But for Hutchings’ wife, Susie, the engines are still the stars of the show.
“It’s just exciting to see a bunch of rust run again,” she said.
Cassie Clark was one of several journalism students from Middle Tennessee State University who recently spent 16 days in the area writing stories for the Herald Courier.