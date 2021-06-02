Antique train engines will roar to life at 50th Crank-Up event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It takes some work to get them cranked up and going,” Hutchings said. “Some of them are loud. Others are quiet.”

To see the relics come to life is very satisfying, he added.

The East Tennessee Crank-Up is not the only antique engine show in the region, but Hutchings believes that it is something special.

“Yes, there are shows all over the country. But what makes our show unique is we have a lot of engines that have come a very long way and are very unique and different,” he said.

For Hutchings, who spent his career as a teacher and school administrator, the show isn’t all about the engines.

“When it comes to the event, yes, I like to hear the engine running. But it’s all about the people. It all comes down to the people. The ones that are into these engines really make this thing work. It’s always a good time being able to visit and meet new friends,” he said.

But for Hutchings’ wife, Susie, the engines are still the stars of the show.

“It’s just exciting to see a bunch of rust run again,” she said.

Cassie Clark was one of several journalism students from Middle Tennessee State University who recently spent 16 days in the area writing stories for the Herald Courier.