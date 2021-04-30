Antibiotics production underway at revived manufacturing facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Recently incorporated pharmaceutical manufacturer USAntibiotics has already started production of three antibiotics in its newly acquired operations-ready building on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
Atlanta-based Jackson Healthcare purchased the former Neopharma Tennessee building April 16, with plans to reopen the manufacturer of antibiotics products after the facility closed last August.
United Arab Emirates-based Neopharma Tennessee previously operated out of the building but filed for bankruptcy, resulting in the loss of more than 40 jobs.
According to Jackson officials, the facility kept its certification current with the Food and Drug Administration throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, paving the way for USAntibiotics to begin production of Amoxil, Augmentin and Augmentin ES 600.
The company said in a news release the property is the last manufacturing facility in the country authorized to produce Amoxil and Augmentin. The site had been designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturing infrastructure facility and, at full capacity, can produce billions of doses of antibiotics yearly, the company said.
No renovation or construction is needed to pick up where production left off, officials said.
“It’ll bring back stable, good-paying jobs,” said Bristol Tennessee Economic Development Director Tom Anderson. “The potential that this facility has is enormous.”
Jackson officials wouldn’t confirm how many new jobs may come to the area or approximate salaries but said some former Neopharma employees have been hired.
In early March, a court-appointed trustee for the Chapter 11 estate reached out to Jackson CEO Rick Jackson asking him to take a look at the opportunity, officials said.
“We could simply not stand by and allow this essential antibiotic manufacturing facility to close,” Jackson said. “The national security implications and ability to reduce our dependence on foreign production of life-saving medications are among the key factors that led to our decision to make this purchase and investment.”
Jackson purchased all of Neopharma’s assets, including equipment, supplies and inventory.
Plans to compete with foreign production of similar medications, officials said, include investing resources and capital to restart production, fill new jobs and implement other strategies to help the facility reach its full potential.
Prior to Neopharma, the facility served as the former Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories until 2018.
Jackson Healthcare is a privately held group of specialized health care staffing, search and technology companies founded in 2000.
