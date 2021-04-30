Antibiotics production underway at revived manufacturing facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Recently incorporated pharmaceutical manufacturer USAntibiotics has already started production of three antibiotics in its newly acquired operations-ready building on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.

Atlanta-based Jackson Healthcare purchased the former Neopharma Tennessee building April 16, with plans to reopen the manufacturer of antibiotics products after the facility closed last August.

United Arab Emirates-based Neopharma Tennessee previously operated out of the building but filed for bankruptcy, resulting in the loss of more than 40 jobs.

According to Jackson officials, the facility kept its certification current with the Food and Drug Administration throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, paving the way for USAntibiotics to begin production of Amoxil, Augmentin and Augmentin ES 600.

The company said in a news release the property is the last manufacturing facility in the country authorized to produce Amoxil and Augmentin. The site had been designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturing infrastructure facility and, at full capacity, can produce billions of doses of antibiotics yearly, the company said.

No renovation or construction is needed to pick up where production left off, officials said.

