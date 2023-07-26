ABINGDON, Va. — Students at 54 Southwest Virginia schools will now have greater range of mental health and substance abuse prevention services thanks to a three-year partnership between Communities in Schools of Appalachian Highlands and the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation.

On Tuesday Anthem officials announced a $750,000 investment in programing designed to reduce risk factors among students that lead to mental health and substance abuse. It was one of three grants, totaling $1.4 million, awarded to agencies in Virginia.

“Our support for Communities In Schools Appalachian Highlands reflects our commitment to the whole health of our members and communities by partnering with school-based resources on early intervention and prevention efforts to address the impact of substance use disorder and the behavioral health crisis on youth,” said Jennie Reynolds, president, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus.

“We believe in the power of transformative relationships to reduce risk factors, unlock student potential, transform lives, and improve health outcomes. Together, we are charting a path toward progress, empowerment, and a stronger Virginia," she said.

The program places student support coordinators within schools to cultivate relationships and become support systems for students — putting them in a unique position to intervene at the first sign of an adverse experience. Coordinators provide targeted, individualized services to the most at-risk students, while also offering school-wide education and support.

Now, with the Anthem Foundation grant, CIS-AH will add new elements to its evidence-based programming that will strengthen the support provided to thousands of students, families, and staff at 54 schools across Southwest Virginia.

The $750,000 donation from Anthem Foundation extends mental health and substance use disorder programming and training for students, families, teachers and school administration.

“All the proceeds from this donation will go to deepen services we are already doing,” said Chase Stewart, president and CEO of Communities in Schools of Appalachian Highlands. “We will not necessarily be adding additional positions but we will be serving more students, serving those students in different ways and be able to provide the schools with additional resources.”

The organization presently serves much of Southwest Virginia and parts of Northeast Tennessee. These funds will apply to Virginia schools in the city of Bristol plus Dickenson, Russell, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties plus the city of Norton.

“This support will allow us to identify the needs a little better and, by identifying those needs, we can provide the exact support. Now we’re not as able to identify the needs as we will be,” he said. “This will include some tools we can use and the schools can use to identify needs and then determine how we meet those needs, whether its services we provide, the school provides or some of our community partners.”

The program will target risk factors that affect mental health and well-being, ensure students receive the necessary support to enable them to thrive.

“Our student support goes all the way from elementary to high school. Not only does it change based upon the school but upon the school needs and the student needs,” Stewart said. “Our model operates on two levels. It supports every student and that support is tailored, based on the student’s needs.”

Disproportionately, children across the Appalachian Highlands region of Southwest Virginia are impacted by the highest rates of substance abuse in the state.

“As chair of the opioid abatement authority, a pediatric dentist, a state senator and most importantly a father of 4 public school children, I know all too well the real victims of this epidemic are the children that have been affected by substance abuse,” Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon said. “The impact of this investment cannot be overstated in the shared goal of ‘breaking this cycle’ which is prevalent in too many homes, too many schools, and too many communities.

“This is a challenge that communities across the nation are grappling with and there is no one-size-fits-all approach… which is why it is important to empower communities with resources to develop successful partnerships and strategies that work for them…and that’s what this does,” Pillion said. “The grant announced today is an investment in our kids, our families, our schools and ultimately our futures. I can’t wait to see what a difference this grant and this new partnership makes.”

The donation will provide:

● Dedicated funding to support substance use and mental health disorder prevention initiatives, facilitate school-wide substance use awareness activities, and provide flexible support for students with unique needs.

● Social-emotional learning assessments and programming to identify students in need of additional support, ensuring their needs are met through targeted interventions.

● In-person mental health first aid training sessions for school administration, faculty members, parents, guardians, and community members to equip them with the knowledge and tools to best support students' mental health.

● Annual training on integrated student supports and trauma-informed best practices for Communities in Schools of Appalachian Highlands student support coordinators.