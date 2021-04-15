 Skip to main content
Annual wool, garden festival scheduled for this weekend
Annual wool, garden festival scheduled for this weekend

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will host its annual Woolly Day and Garden Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Woolly Day features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep and wool processing techniques from the 18th century, while the Garden Arts Festival celebrates all things gardening.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is $10 per adult and $8 per child. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Tours of the William Cobb House and historic buildings will be given throughout the day.

The number of tickets for this event will be limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for entry, according to a news release from the site.

Rocky Mount is one of the oldest farms in Tennessee and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

