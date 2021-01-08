Annual Ballad COPA hearing will be held online Jan. 25

Those who wish to participate in the public hearing and provide comments on Ballad Health’s annual report will be able to make comments. Speakers will be recognized in the order in which they “raise their hands” virtually, and individuals will be given three minutes to deliver remarks, according to the Department of Health.

Under the COPA and the similar Cooperative Agreement in Virginia, Ballad is required to meet specific standards to show improved access to and quality of health care.

This year, Ballad’s score to determine ongoing public advantage will be based on its performance through March 1, 2020. That’s because last spring, the Department of Health and Tennessee Attorney General’s Office temporarily suspended requirements that Ballad comply with certain provisions within the agreement so it could focus its resources on dealing with COVID-19. Those temporary waivers remain in place.

Following last year’s hearing, the council recommended that the Tennessee Department of Health assist “in better defining the role of the [council] to the public and media, making it clear that the council is not charged with overseeing the merger, which has been a common misconception.”