Annual Ballad COPA hearing will be held online Jan. 25

The third annual public hearing dealing with Ballad Health’s performance and certificate of public advantage will occur virtually Jan. 25.
The COPA local advisory committee will conduct the hearing online due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be available via Web Ex. Previous hearings occurred at Northeast State Community College.
The hearing is designed to allow members of the public to provide comments on Ballad Health’s annual report and its compliance with the COPA, which governs the merger of former health care rivals Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.
Those who wish to participate in the public hearing and provide comments on Ballad Health’s annual report will be able to make comments. Speakers will be recognized in the order in which they “raise their hands” virtually, and individuals will be given three minutes to deliver remarks, according to the Department of Health.
Under the COPA and the similar Cooperative Agreement in Virginia, Ballad is required to meet specific standards to show improved access to and quality of health care.
This year, Ballad’s score to determine ongoing public advantage will be based on its performance through March 1, 2020. That’s because last spring, the Department of Health and Tennessee Attorney General’s Office temporarily suspended requirements that Ballad comply with certain provisions within the agreement so it could focus its resources on dealing with COVID-19. Those temporary waivers remain in place.
Following last year’s hearing, the council recommended that the Tennessee Department of Health assist “in better defining the role of the [council] to the public and media, making it clear that the council is not charged with overseeing the merger, which has been a common misconception.”
Last year, none of 20 speakers addressed anything related to the purpose of the hearing. Instead, most voiced concerns about issues outside the council’s scope of authority and many called for the council to be disbanded.
The nine-member council is chaired by Dr. Linda Latimer, chairwoman of the East Tennessee State University board of trustees, and includes representatives from across Ballad Health’s service area. Eight are from East Tennessee, including Wally Boyd, former board member of Frontier Health, state. Rep. David Hawk, a Republican from Greene County, and former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips. Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, is the lone representative from Southwest Virginia.
